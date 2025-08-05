Rick and Morty: All seasons ranked

For eight seasons, Rick and Morty has entertained fans with its clever mix of outlandishness and humor as the titular duo gallivanted across the universe, caught in unique misadventures. Meet the unlikely pair: The crochety old Rick, armed with a superiority complex and his science experiments, and his grandson, the amiable albeit slightly airheaded Morty.

The show is considered a cult classic for its ability to push boundaries and bend genres. However, while some seasons are considered the epitome of storytelling, others miss the mark because of inconsistencies, writing room changes, and a mammoth rise in popularity. Every season has something new to offer, but at its pinnacle, the show promises and delivers unforgettable moments.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers for Rick and Morty ahead.

Ranking Rick and Morty seasons based on plot, character development, and fan opinions

8) Season 5 (2021)

A still from season 5 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

The show hit an all-time low in season 5, with a meandering storyline that strayed away from the titular duo's quintessential adventures. For starters, the season was a turning point for their relationship as things changed, their personalities clashed, and the premise got more and more uncomfortable.

The plotlines, save for some underrated episodes like A Rickconvenient Mort, featured very little of the usual dynamics fans wanted. The best part about Rick and Morty is its ability to take violent scenarios and weave them into nuanced, humorous, and thoughtful storylines. With episodes like Rickdependence Spray, the violence and adult jokes became distant from their usual heart, and the show hit a consistent low point.

7) Season 8 (2025)

A still from season 8 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

The latest season of Rick and Morty started with a bang. In episode 1, Summer of All Fears, Rick's classic mess-around put Morty and Summer in a simulation. But things quickly went south, and fans saw glimpses of the show's early days. However, the rest of the episodes were inconsistent at best, and the show's humor went from layered storytelling to a smattering of current pop culture references.

However, the ideas have the potential to scale up and work well in theory. Certain moments shine, but the absurdity that the show was known for at its peak was largely missing from the 10-episode season. The showrunners are experimenting after parting ways with creator Justin Roiland over alleged misconduct, and that is evident in their teetering steps towards something different, and possibly bigger.

6) Season 4 (2020)

A still from season 4 (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

Rick and Morty season 4 is one of the most polarizing. Some fans find the comedy underrated, while others felt the drop-off from season 3 sharp, the pacing off, and the character development negligent. Every episode till then had had a story arc: The titular duo step out of their comfort zone, something wild happens, they adapt, win or lose, and end the episode in a slightly different space than they began.

However, the high entertainment quotient of the season cannot be denied. A whiff of its predecessors continued to hover around the season. From episode 8 (The Vat of Acid Episode) to episode 1 (Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat), the season was a full-on roller coaster ride. Further, the 6-month time gap between the first and second halves was evident in its impact on first-time viewers.

5) Season 7 (2023)

A still from season 7 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim Europe)

This Rick and Morty season is a solid middle-of-the-pack endeavor, and that comes down to inconsistency. Does it have some of the best episodes in the show? Yes, think Rick battling Rick Prime in season 7 episode 5 ("Unmortricken") or the duo facing their worst fears in the finale ("Fear No Mort"). These episodes carefully toed the line between serious themes like grief with a dash of dark humor.

But some of the show's worst episodes also come from season 7, like Morty and Summer fighting in episode 7 ("Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" ) or the Transformers-esque parody attempt in episode 8 ("Rise of the Numbericons: The movie"), making the whiplash strong. Moreover, the lack of B-plots was a choice that polarized the fandom.

4) Season 6 (2022)

A still from season 6 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 6 was a step up in terms of animation. The sharp colors, dynamic camera angles, and increased budget were evident in the execution. It also came off the back of the least favorite season, which made it a step in the right direction. It was more earnest compared to the previous seasons, with a redemption arc for Rick that surprised fans.

While some complain that the season had too many fillers, the flipside lies in its rewatchability factor. A fan-favorite classic is episode 8 (Analyze Piss), which is known for its juvenile but hilarious premise. Further, every episode was meaty and fun to watch, with many easter eggs and fun moments.

3) Season 3 (2017)

A still from season 3 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim Europe)

Many fans believe Rick and Morty peaked in season 3, and the slippery slope started from its finale. For starters, 3 of the top 10 highest-rated episodes on IMDB are from season 3: Episode 1 (Rickshank Redemption), Episode 3 (Pickle Rick), and Episode 7 (The Ricklantis Mixup). The season took risks, pushing the Smiths to their toxic limits and experimenting with their character arc.

Apart from a few weak links like episode 3 (Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender), the season stands the test of time as a story-driven powerhouse. It is also a great era in retrospect, and comes with a sense of unexpected nostalgia during every rewatch. Rick's nihilism and Morty's insecurities are put to the ultimate test.

2) Season 1 (2015)

A still from season 1 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty came at a time when television had a dearth of dark humor. While The Simpsons and Family Guy sported similar animation styles, this show came completely out of left field. It centered around a family, too, but the high-concept premise, combined with the sharp writing that swung seamlessly between goofy and serious, made everyone sit up and take notice.

Every episode in season 1 was a hit, whether it was Morty's trouble with a love potion in episode 6 (Rick Potion #9) or the Evil Morty reveal in episode 10 (Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind). The story structure made space for episodic content while weaving in a grand arc, both for the plot and for every character's dynamics.

This Rick and Morty season was a giant ball of chaos, combining elevated adult comedy with internal and external conflicts. It is one of the rare shows that could be both edgy and earnest at once.

1) Season 2 (2016)

A still from season 2 (Image via Adult Swim)

If season 1 was a gut punch in the best way, season 2 took that momentum and ran further. It brought the oomph and was fully committed to what season 1 promised, delivering hit after hit, with episodes like Total Rickall and The Ricks Must Be Crazy. It solidified that season 1 wasn't a fluke, becoming one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed shows on television.

The showrunners of Rick and Morty stuck the landing with the character arcs after setting them up in season 1. Fans see glimpses of something more vulnerable under Rick's cynical nature, while Morty slowly grows into his own. The blend of absurd comedy with a high-stakes, and surprisingly philosophical premise worked well for the titular duo, creating a consistently high-brow season that did not miss.

Watch all episodes of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, Hulu, or HBO Max.

