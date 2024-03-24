Why can the cat talk in Rick and Morty? Explained

Season 4, Episode 4 of Rick and Morty caused quite a stir among fans with its introduction of a talking cat. This mysterious cat refused to explain how it talked, sparkig their curiosity. The show's creator, Dan Harmon, in his interview with Decider in 2020, explained the rationale behind introducing the cat.

"The cat subplot was an attempt to just have fun. The cat represents that voice in your head in the writers room that you’re overthinking it."

In 2020, the Saturday Night Live actor Chris Parnell who voiced Jerry, shared his guesses on what might be happening in the cat's mind during an interview with Digital Spy. He thought the cat might have been engaging in violent behavior, resembling a dictator overseeing mass casualties, or possibly participating in disturbing s*xual acts.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series is known for its quirky humor and creative science fiction. It is about the brilliant but cynical scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his uptight grandson, Morty Smith, and their time-traveling mishaps, extraterrestrial explorations, and alien interactions.

In episode 4, Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty, Jerry finds the talking cat in his bedroom, which starts a chain of events. Persuaded by the cat, Jerry takes it to a Florida beach party where they are kicked out because of the cat's annoying antics. The talking cat's meaning is unknown, but in Rick and Morty, everything is possible and mysteries abound.

What did Rick see in the talking cat?

Rick doesn't trust the talking cat (Image via YouTube/ @Adult Swim)

In the world of Rick and Morty, even harmless characters can have sinister secrets. Throughout the episode, the talking cat seemed to be just a playful character seeking fun. However, Rick's curious nature brought out the horrible truth.

To explore the feline's psyche, Rick put the cat in an energy box despite its frantic attempts to escape, so that he and Jerry could listen to the cat's mind as they looked through their vision goggles.

What seemed like screams of terror drove Jerry to throw up and Rick to almost take his life. Though the details are unknown, Rick and Jerry's gut reactions suggest something sinister. Rick sent the cat away and erased Jerry's memory to protect him.

Rick's decision after knowing the cat's mental state implies some truths are too horrific to face. The way Rick and Jerry dealt with the consequences, fans were forced to wonder what they heard that drove them to such limits.

Why did Rick hate the cat?

Rick told Jerry that the talking cat was an unusual occurrence unrelated to his typical scientific studies and exploits. The talking cat insisted throughout the episode that instead of asking questions like why it can talk, they should start having fun.

In Rick and Morty, Rick never appeared to be able to trust the talking cat, while Jerry traveled to Florida with him, accepting its "just have fun" mindset. He caught the talking cat in an energy box so he could scan and discover where the animal came from.

The cat in desperation explained that since it is from space, it could talk. While Jerry believed it, Rick was skeptical and decided to see through the cat's mind through goggles. After watching the cat's horrific experiences, Jerry threw up and Rick almost killed himself.

However, Rick's dislike of the cat didn't lead him to kill it even after being through the horrific experience of scanning its mind. He merely let it go and erased Jerry's memory so that all he would remember were good things about the cat.

Who voiced the cat in Rick and Morty?

Matthew Broderick, the voice behind the talking cat (Image via Instagram/ @sonybroadway)

Matthew Broderick voiced the cat in the animated series, Rick and Morty.

Broderick is an American actor, best known for his portrayal of Ferris Bueller in 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off. He has also acted in movies like The Producers, Election, Glory, Biloxi Blues, War Games, and Glory.

His most well-known roles as a voice actor are those of Simba (Adult) in The Lion King, an animated Disney picture from 1994, and of Dream Warrior in the TV Show Adventure Time.

Watch the first six seasons of Rick and Morty on Netflix and Adult Swim.