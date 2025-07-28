Why there won't be Rick and Morty season 8 episode 11? Explained

Rick and Morty season 8 ended with episode 10, delivering an emotional, reality-bending episode that has left fans reeling. Many assumed there would be more adventures ahead, but the answer is simple and confirmed—there won’t be a Rick and Morty season 8 episode 11.

The eighth season wrapped up with episode 10, titled Hot Rick, which aired on July 27, 2025, on Adult Swim.

As speculation continues across fan communities, it’s important to consider why this is the case and what it means for the future of the Emmy-winning animated series.

Will there be a Rick and Morty season 8 episode 11?

There won’t be a Rick and Morty season 8 episode 11 because the season was always designed to include just 10 episodes. Adult Swim confirmed this structure early on, sticking to the show’s established format since season 4. Before that, some seasons had more episodes, but the 10-episode model has become standard in recent years.

The final episode, titled Hot Rick, aired on July 27, 2025, and served as the intended conclusion. The season premiered on May 25 and maintained a consistent weekly release schedule, wrapping up two months later as planned.

This approach aligns with the show’s tightly managed production cycle. From animation to voice work, everything is carefully scheduled well in advance, leaving no opportunity for last-minute additions. The creators focused on telling a full story arc within the 10-episode limit, offering a mix of standalone adventures and emotional continuity, particularly around Rick’s struggles with memory and loss.

Season 8 was crafted to end with episode 10, and that’s exactly what it did.

What happened in the Rick and Morty season 8 finale?

Hot Rick explored Rick's inner psyche and psychological battles. Through a swirling mix of memory manipulation and existential crises, the episode tied up certain arcs while leaving plenty of questions unresolved. One of the more surprising reveals was Jerry having memories of Rick as a kind and loving figure—despite Rick having erased parts of his past to cope with the loss of his wife, Diane.

The episode also hinted at the lingering presence of Space Beth and the emotional toll her absence might have on the family dynamic. With memory versions of Rick and Diane now canon, the writers set the stage for intriguing multiverse storylines in future seasons.

While some fans hoped the unresolved threads would carry over into a surprise episode 11, the season was never intended to go beyond its ten-episode format.

Rick and Morty seasons 9 and 10 are already in motion

Even as Rick and Morty season 8 aired, the production team had already started recording voice work for season 9. According to Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder, the writing staff is also deeply engaged in developing Rick and Morty season 10.

This level of preparation is unusual in the world of adult animation. While most shows scramble to meet deadlines or juggle production changes, Rick and Morty has developed a consistent, ahead-of-schedule workflow, which gives the team more creative control and planning power.

In a recent interview, Harmon even joked that he was already obsessed with episodes from the upcoming tenth season. This level of confidence and production efficiency explains why the current season won’t be extended—because the show is already racing toward its future.

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 8?

All 10 episodes of Rick and Morty season 8 will be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. starting September 1. Before that, episodes premiered weekly on Adult Swim, which continues to serve as the home network for the series.

The show is also accessible in over 170 countries thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery's global distribution deals. International viewers can stream Rick and Morty season 8 on platforms such as HBO Max in Australia or through cable packages that include Adult Swim.

With Rick and Morty season 9 currently in production and season 10 in development, the series is set to continue—only this season has concluded.

