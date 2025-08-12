Is Outlander season 7 on Netflix? Details explored

Outlander season 7 is now available on Netflix. The historical drama, set during the American Revolutionary War, follows the Fraser family as they navigate shifting alliances and personal challenges.

Part 1, containing episodes 1-8, was released on August 11, 2025. Part 2, featuring episodes 9-16, is scheduled for release on January 17, 2027. This staggered schedule follows the show’s established distribution pattern in the US, where seasons typically arrive on Netflix several years after their Starz broadcast. As a result, viewers will have to wait until 2027 to see the conclusion of the season’s storyline.

Where to watch Outlander season 7?

Outlander season 7 is now streaming on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Part 1 of Outlander season 7 is now streaming on Netflix in the US, having been added on August 11, 2025, two years after the midseason finale aired on Starz in August 2023. This follows Netflix's US release pattern for the series, in which new seasons arrive two years after the final episode airs on Starz.

Part 2, consisting of episodes 9-16 and which ended on Starz in January 2025, will arrive on Netflix on January 17, 2027. By that time, Starz will have already started airing season 8.

What is Outlander season 7 about?

In Outlander season 7, Jamie and Claire Fraser face political, personal, and military problems during the American Revolutionary War.

Part 1 covers the aftermath of Claire’s incarceration for murder and Jamie’s attempt to liberate her, alongside Brianna and Roger’s return to the 20th century and Young Ian’s unresolved history. Part 2, set to release in 2027, will focus on the growing battle, changing loyalties, and how to stay alive in a time of political unrest.

The season is based on Diana Gabaldon's An Echo in the Bone and Written in My Own Heart's Blood.

Who are the main characters and the actors who portray them?

The cast at the Outlander: Blood of My Blood series premiere (Image via Getty)

The main cast of Outlander returns for season 7, and many of them have been with the show since it began in 2014. Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, is a Highlander from Scotland whose allegiance and leadership are tested throughout the Revolutionary War.

Caitriona Balfe reprises her role as Claire Fraser, a nurse who travels through time and uses her medical knowledge to help those in trouble, even though she is always in danger. Richard Rankin plays Roger MacKenzie, the daughter of Jamie and Claire. Sophie Skelton plays her mother, Brianna Fraser MacKenzie, who has to learn to live in two different times: the 18th and the 20th.

David Berry plays Lord John Grey again. He is a British commander and Jamie's valued friend, but his loyalty is sometimes questioned. John Bell plays Young Ian Murray, Jamie's brave nephew who has to deal with cultural and personal problems. There are new characters in season 7 that change the Frasers' fate throughout the war, and there are other characters that come back.

Why is Outlander season 7 now on Netflix?

Outlander (Image via Netflix)

Netflix and Sony Pictures Television signed a deal allowing Netflix to stream Outlander season 7. Two years after the last episode of a season airs on Starz in the US, fresh seasons are added.

On August 11, 2025, Netflix added part 1, which concluded on August 11, 2023. Part 2, which ended on January 17, 2025, will come out on January 17, 2027. International release dates depend on license negotiations in each location. Some nations show episodes every week, while others wait months or even years.

Outlander season 7 is now on Netflix in the US. Since August 11, 2025, only the first part (episodes 1–8) has been available. Part 2 (episodes 9–16) will become available on January 17, 2027. The story of Jamie and Claire Fraser during the American Revolutionary War is the main focus of the season. It is based on Diana Gabaldon's books.

The release comes after Netflix and Sony Pictures Television came to an agreement that permits new seasons to come out two years after the last one ends.

