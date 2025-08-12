Outlander season 8: From release window to cast members, everything we know about the series

Outlander season 8 marks the final chapter of the historical fantasy drama. STARZ confirmed the renewal of the series for an eighth and concluding season in January 2023.

Outlander season 8 is expected to premiere in late 2025, following the completion of filming in September 2024. The finale will offer a satisfying conclusion to Claire and Jamie Fraser’s journey, with 10 episodes wrapping up their love story.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's books, the show is about Claire Randall, a nurse in WWII who is mysteriously sent to Scotland in 1743. Shortly after meeting, she falls deeply in love with Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser.

Fans are waiting for the Outlander season 8 cast as the last season draws near. As Claire and Jamie Fraser, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan will play them again.

There will also be actors who are back for the season, like Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, and César Domboy as Fergus. Tobias Menzies, who played Frank Randall, said he would not be back for the last season.

Outlander season 8: The details of the final chapter revealed

The details about Outlander season 8 are slowly coming to light, and fans are eagerly anticipating the finale. The eighth season will be based on Gabaldon’s ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, with a small portion of the tenth, unpublished book also included.

The eighth season will cover important plot points, with a focus on Claire and Jamie's lives as the American Revolutionary War happens around them. The couple's relationship will be put to the test in new ways as they deal with a turbulent historical background.

As per Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for STARZ, expressed in a statement in January 2023,

"For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion,"

The eighth season is confirmed to consist of 10 episodes. There isn't an official trailer from STARZ yet, but they did give fans a 15-second sneak peek after season 7 ended. In this teaser, fans can catch a glimpse of Jamie and Claire, with Jamie poignantly saying,

"And the day shall come that we do part. If my last words are not I love you, ye'll ken, it's because I didn’t have time."

The new season of Outlander is likely to come out in late 2025, but no date has been set for sure. This is the last season of the show, so it should be an emotional ending to Claire and Jamie's story. It will also answer questions from earlier seasons.

What happened in season 7?

A still from Outlander season 7 (Image via Starz)

There was a big cliffhanger at the end of Outlander season 7 that sets up the last season. As the season goes on, the American Revolutionary War puts Claire and Jamie's relationship to the test, and Claire is wrongly accused of killing Malva Christie.

Even with these problems, Claire and Jamie's relationship is still strong. In the ending, Claire survives being shot during the Battle of Monmouth with Jamie by her side.

Claire finds out that her daughter Faith is still alive after she thought she had died at birth, which is a shocking revelation that changes the way the family works. People are wondering how Faith made it through this emotional turn and what her part will be in the final season.

Cast details

Outlander: Blood of my Blood Series Premiere, Los Angeles (Source: Getty)

The main cast for Outlander season 8 features Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, who will lead the final season’s emotional and action-packed storylines. Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and César Domboy are set to return as Brianna, Roger, and Fergus, respectively.

For the last episode of the series, John Bell (Young Ian), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), and David Berry (Lord John Grey) will all play their parts again. Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock are the new cast members for Outlander season 8. They will be introducing new characters in this last chapter.

Plot and production

A still from Outlander (Image via Starz)

Outlander season 8 will primarily follow the events of Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. The plot will focus on Jamie and Claire’s continued struggles against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War, as well as the complex relationships with their children and extended family.

Outlander season 8 will explore new revelations, particularly about the fate of Faith, and the challenges Claire and Jamie face as they fight for survival and love.

Love, family, and loyalty will remain important themes in the series as the characters deal with problems in their own lives and in the past. The series was filmed until September 2024. The official premiere date has not been set yet, but STARZ has confirmed that the season will air in late 2025.

This last season has been a lot of work for the production team, which is led by executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, and Maril Davis. The author of the Outlander book series, Diana Gabaldon, is still giving advice to the show to make sure it stays true to her beloved characters and story.

