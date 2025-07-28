Spartacus: House of Ashur trailer gives a peek into the world where Ashur survived

Spartacus: House of Ashur is the latest expansion of the Spartacus franchise, and its expanded trailer has just dropped. Starz unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming series on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans an extended look into Ashur and his place in society beyond the brief teaser released way back in January.In the second season of the series, Spartacus: Vengeance, which came out in 2012, Ashur died on Mount Vesuvius in the finale. However, the forthcoming series on Starz presents franchise fans with an alternate story in which the ex-gladiator survived. The nearly two-minute trailer shows Ashur (Nick Tarabay) being brought back to life and gifted with the Gladiator school he once fought in.Besides raising his own group of gladiators, the trailer also shows Ashur flipping tradition, introducing a powerful gladiatrix named Achillia (Tanika Davis). Besides the introduction of a new character, the trailer also showed plenty of action scenes and bloody battles between the gladiators, so expect more gladiator games and Roman politics.When is Spartacus: House of Ashur going to be released?There is no official release date for the new series yet, but it has been listed for a 2025 release date. In the newly released trailer from Starz, shared on Saturday, July 26, it confirmed a release window for the fans who have been awaiting the new installment from the franchise. Spartacus: House of Ashur is coming this winter, but Starz didn't specify if the release will be in late 2025 or Q1 of 2026.The sequel series' release comes 12 years after the Roman gladiator franchise ended on Starz in 2013 after three seasons.Read more: Where was Starz's Hightown filmed?What is Spartacus: House of Ashur all about?Spartacus: House of Ashur presents an alternate history, a 'what if' scenario for Ashur, the ex-gladiator who supposedly died in Spartacus: Vengeance. In the new series, he survived the events at Mount Vesuvius, as teased in the synopsis shared in a press release, per The Hollywood Reporter. It reads:&quot;What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur.&quot;As seen in the teaser, Ashur is no longer the gladiator joining the bloody games, but someone who has taken over the arena. He is no longer a slave and is holding a position of power. However, his new position comes with its own challenges. Besides ruling a group of merciless fighters, Ashur has also involved himself in Roman politics, and it has proved to be more cutthroat.Spartacus: House of Ashur will also see the show's hero flip the script and bring in a woman in a male-dominated world. The synopsis further reads:&quot;He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiator eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.&quot;Besides the promised bloody action of the gladiator games, as seen in the trailer, Spartacus: House of Ashur will simultaneously explore Ashur's new world and Achillia's fight to rise over the male-dominated space.Joining Tarabay and Davis in the series are Graham McTavish, Ivana Baquero, Blitz star Leigh Gill, Jordy Webber, Jamaica Vaughan, Jaime Slater, Claudia Black, and India Shaw-Smith.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Spartacus: House of Ashur as its premiere date nears.