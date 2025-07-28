  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Spartacus: House of Ashur trailer gives a peek into the world where Ashur survived

Spartacus: House of Ashur trailer gives a peek into the world where Ashur survived

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 28, 2025 17:10 GMT
Spartacus: House of Ashur (Image via Starz)
Spartacus: House of Ashur (Image via YouTube/Starz)

Spartacus: House of Ashur is the latest expansion of the Spartacus franchise, and its expanded trailer has just dropped. Starz unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming series on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans an extended look into Ashur and his place in society beyond the brief teaser released way back in January.

Ad

In the second season of the series, Spartacus: Vengeance, which came out in 2012, Ashur died on Mount Vesuvius in the finale. However, the forthcoming series on Starz presents franchise fans with an alternate story in which the ex-gladiator survived. The nearly two-minute trailer shows Ashur (Nick Tarabay) being brought back to life and gifted with the Gladiator school he once fought in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Besides raising his own group of gladiators, the trailer also shows Ashur flipping tradition, introducing a powerful gladiatrix named Achillia (Tanika Davis). Besides the introduction of a new character, the trailer also showed plenty of action scenes and bloody battles between the gladiators, so expect more gladiator games and Roman politics.

When is Spartacus: House of Ashur going to be released?

There is no official release date for the new series yet, but it has been listed for a 2025 release date. In the newly released trailer from Starz, shared on Saturday, July 26, it confirmed a release window for the fans who have been awaiting the new installment from the franchise. Spartacus: House of Ashur is coming this winter, but Starz didn't specify if the release will be in late 2025 or Q1 of 2026.

Ad

The sequel series' release comes 12 years after the Roman gladiator franchise ended on Starz in 2013 after three seasons.

Read more: Where was Starz's Hightown filmed?

What is Spartacus: House of Ashur all about?

Spartacus: House of Ashur presents an alternate history, a 'what if' scenario for Ashur, the ex-gladiator who supposedly died in Spartacus: Vengeance. In the new series, he survived the events at Mount Vesuvius, as teased in the synopsis shared in a press release, per The Hollywood Reporter. It reads:

Ad
"What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur."
Ad

As seen in the teaser, Ashur is no longer the gladiator joining the bloody games, but someone who has taken over the arena. He is no longer a slave and is holding a position of power. However, his new position comes with its own challenges. Besides ruling a group of merciless fighters, Ashur has also involved himself in Roman politics, and it has proved to be more cutthroat.

Spartacus: House of Ashur will also see the show's hero flip the script and bring in a woman in a male-dominated world. The synopsis further reads:

Ad
"He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiator eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood."

Besides the promised bloody action of the gladiator games, as seen in the trailer, Spartacus: House of Ashur will simultaneously explore Ashur's new world and Achillia's fight to rise over the male-dominated space.

Ad

Joining Tarabay and Davis in the series are Graham McTavish, Ivana Baquero, Blitz star Leigh Gill, Jordy Webber, Jamaica Vaughan, Jaime Slater, Claudia Black, and India Shaw-Smith.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Spartacus: House of Ashur as its premiere date nears.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications