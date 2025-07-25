Where was Hightown filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Created by Rebecca Cutter, Hightown is an American crime drama series that first premiered on Starz on May 17, 2020. The first season received good reviews, earning an 80% critics rating and a 62% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, leading to it being renewed for a second and third season. Set in the coastal town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the series centers around Jackie Quiñones.Quinones is a National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose life takes a turn when she discovers a body on the beach, with everyone chalking it up to another casualty of Cape Cod's opioid epidemic. But Jackie believes otherwise, and as she takes her baby steps towards her sobriety, she also attempts to solve the murder, believing that she’s the only one who can do it.Primary filming of Hightown began in March 2019 across multiple locations, and while the series takes place in Provincetown, only limited shooting took place there. The remainder took place in New York and North Carolina.Every major filming location where Hightown was filmed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFilming for Hightown was conducted over multiple states, beginning in March 2019 and concluding in July 2022. While the series is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the production team only managed to secure about twenty days of filming time in the town.Thus, they eventually opted to use other locations to recreate the coastal town’s ambience for seasons 2 and 3. The major filming locations for Hightown are as follows:Provincetown, Massachusetts Fishing boats off of MacMillan Pier on May 25, 2020 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Massachusetts (Image via Getty)As mentioned above, although Hightown is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, only limited filming took place in the town for season 1. That’s because the town’s Select Board voted to only allow filming from May 20 to June 11 at select locations. That includes the harbor, the West End rotary, MacMillan Pier, and Provincetown Inn.Furthermore, a section between Standish and Ryder streets was closed for a Carnival parade scene for the season. Not only that, but Hightown’s opening credits feature the Sagamore Bridge with aerial views of the Pilgrim Monument, and some filming also took place in Bourne, Massachusetts.These limited shots established the genuine Provincetown backdrop that served as the setting for the remainder of the series, even if a majority of the show wasn’t filmed on location.Freeport, New YorkAs the crew was only allowed a limited amount of time to film in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a majority of Hightown season 1 was filmed in Freeport. Production began in May 2019, and the town stood in for Provincetown, with filming taking place across various locations in the Long Island town.That includes Church Street, Bagel Dock, Garfield Street, and more. Other locations include Freeport Auto Parts &amp; Wrecking Corporation, which provided backgrounds for some of the series’ grittier scenes. This is not the first television series to be filmed in Freeport, as The Blacklist, The Sopranos, and several other major films have all been shot here over the years.Wilmington, North Carolina View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs previously mentioned, for Hightown seasons 2 and 3, production shifted completely to Wilmington, North Carolina. Filming for season 2 began in November 2020, concluding in April 2021, while filming for season 3 began in May 2022 and ended in July 2022.Throughout that period, numerous locations in Wilmington were used and featured prominently in Hightown’s second and third seasons. This includes Carolina Beach Town Hall, Wrightsville Beach, Hanover Seaside Club, Screen Gems Studios, and more. Here is a full list of the locations used in Wilmington to film Hightown:Carolina Beach Town HallSt. Mary Catholic School on Fifth AvenueWrightsville BeachHanover Seaside ClubOceanic at the Crystal PierAirlie GardensScreen Gems StudiosWhat is Hightown all about?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTV)Created by Rebecca Cutter, Hightown is a crime drama that ran on Starz for three seasons from 2020 to 2024 and focused on the Cape Cod opioid epidemic. The first season of the series introduced viewers to Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund), a National Marine Fisheries Service agent who’s dealing with her substance addiction. She discovers a murder victim on a beach, and while she’s just begun her journey towards sobriety, Quinones becomes obsessed with solving the case.That is, even though everyone else just ruled it another casualty of the opioid epidemic, Quinones believes that it’s connected to something far bigger than that. The murder victim, Sherry Henry, was Detective Ray Abruzzo’s confidential informant.Henry was helping Abruzzo with his investigation into drug lord Frankie Cuevas Sr.’s (Amaury Nolasco) organization. But things quickly became complicated for both Abruzzo and Quinones. Season 2 continues Jackie’s journey as she has now completed rehab but continues to dive deeper into Cape Cod's criminal organizations.A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@LionsgatePlay)The series introduces new threats to Cuevas Sr.’s organization in the form of rival organizations as Ray continues to investigate and attempts to find a way to take down the drug lord. That forces both Jackie and Ray to make several morally questionable choices that lead to consequences for the duo by the series finale.It eventually builds into season 3, which brings all storylines to their conclusion as Jackie faces her ultimate test to her sobriety. Things have settled down after the events of season 2, but new players threaten to upend the peace the police officers have built as Jackie and Ray’s relationship reaches a breaking point.Hightown is currently streaming on Netflix.