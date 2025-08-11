The Fraser family tree in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, explained

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is Starz's prequel series to the hit time-travel romance, Outlander, which premiered on August 8, 2025. A 10-episode series, the drama explores the parallel love stories of Jamie and Claire Fraser's parents, set across dual timelines like the parent series. The series connects the family bloodlines that eventually intertwine and lead to the iconic romance at the heart of the original series.

The prequel series revolves around two sets of lovers. In 18th-century Scotland, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie attempt to find love despite being a part of rival clans, while during World War 1, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston find themselves whisked through time to the 18th century. Each member of these families carries varying degrees of influence over the eventual birth of Jamie and Claire.

Executive producer Maril Davis even revealed, in an interview with Screen Rant, that the parents' storylines will eventually intersect at some point in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, as that was the point of creating the series.

"They will intersect, and that's the whole point of the series, which is so exciting. It's the fact that Jamie and Claire's parents, in fact, kind of, potentially helped Jamie and Claire get together," Davis said.

The Fraser family tree in Outlander: Blood of My Blood explored

The grandparents' generation

Simon Fraser

Better known as "The Old Fox," Simon Fraser is Jamie Fraser's paternal grandfather and a significant figure in Scottish History. Portrayed by Tony Curran in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, he is notorious for his political manoeuvring. So much so that he constantly switches loyalties between the Jacobite and Hanoverian causes, depending on what suits him.

Thus, his relationship with his son Brian is often strained due to his political schemes and manipulative nature.

The MacKenzie clan

Ellen MacKenzie's parents, Jamie's maternal grandparents, are the MacKenzie laird (Peter Mullan) and his wife, whose rule over Castle Leoch is the background for the bitter rivalry between the MacKenzies and the Frasers. Ellen's brothers, Colum and Douglas, feature prominently in the original series and play roles in Outlander: Blood of My Blood as well, opposing her relationship with Brian Fraser.

The parents' generation

Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie

One of the two main relationships in Outlander: Blood of My Blood is the romance between Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Set in 18th-century Scotland, their story starts as a forbidden romance between rival clans as Ellen (Harriet Slater) defies her brothers and the expectations of her family to be with Brian. Throughout Outlander: Blood of My Blood, she is portrayed as a strong-willed woman who refuses to accept an arranged marriage that may help her clan and instead marries for love.

Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), on the other hand, is depicted as a man of principle who has struggled to find a wife, as he is the bastard son of Simon Fraser, an unpopular man. This changes, however, when he meets Ellen.

However, things grow tense when Ellen and Brian realise they're from opposing clans and that Brian's cousin, Murtagh, has been in love with Ellen for years.

Colum MacKenzie

Ellen's eldest brother, Colum, is portrayed by Séamus McLean Ross in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. While he has the capability to become a leader, there are other health factors that don't allow him to do so. However, he is set to become the new laird, so much so that he'll do anything to get his way, even if it means getting in the way of his father's wishes for the clan.

He works closely with his father's advisor, Ned, in an attempt to get the votes and the support he needs to become laird.

Dougal MacKenzie

Another one of Ellen's brothers, Dougal (Sam Retford), tends to act before he thinks and believes that his masculinity will get him whatever he wants, including women. Quick to anger, he is Colum's rival to be their father's successor, even suggesting that his brother is not good enough to take over the mantle.

However, he takes the clan down a dangerous path after an impulsive move against the Grants that can potentially mark the end of Clan MacKenzie.

Jocasta Cameron

Portrayed by Sadhbh Malin, Jocasta is envious of her older sister, Ellen, and unhappy in her marriage. This is only made worse when the object of her affections, Murtagh, seems to be interested only in her sister.

The children

Jamie Fraser, Jenny Fraser Murray, William, and Robert Fraser

Both William and Robert Fraser died as children, with the former passing away from smallpox while the latter was stillborn. Jamie's character, on the other hand, looms large over Outlander: Blood of My Blood as the only surviving son of Brian and Elle's union. In the original series, he frequently mentions his parents' marriage as a strong relationship and the model for his own relationship with Claire.

Jenny, on the other hand, portrayed by Laura Donnelly, is Ellen and Brian's second-oldest child. After her mother's death, she takes over running the house and is a constant presence while her brother Jamie is out and about.

The cousin

Murtagh Fraser

A massive obstacle for Brian and Ellen's relationship, Murtagh, played by Rory Alexander, is Brian's second cousin. He is the one who inadvertently manages to set up the meeting between Ellen and Brian, who eventually fall in love. He wanted to impress Ellen, but failed to count on the fact that she would fall for his cousin instead.

This sets up a complication for Brian throughout Outlander: Blood of My Blood, something that he is forced to eventually deal with.

Interested viewers can watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Prime Video.

