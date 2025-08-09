Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere ending explained: What becomes of Henry and Julia Beauchamp in the Scottish Highlands?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere kicked off with a back-to-back episode introducing the prequel's two star-crossed lovers: Claire's parents and Jamie Fraser's parents. Besides going back in time to meet the two Outlander stars' parents, the first two episodes of the prequel also solve a major mystery from the original series.

A holiday in the Scottish Highlands and an accident later, Julia and Henry Beauchamp time-travelled for the first time, bringing them to the same place but in the 18th century. However, the time travel in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere separated them, with Julia ending up as a maidservant for the Fraser clan and Henry becoming a bladier for the Grant clan.

While they are staying in their own parts of the Highlands, they each cross paths with Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen and Brian, teasing that there has been a connection between the families long before Claire and Jamie met each other.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere: What happens to Henry and Julia after time-traveling in the Highlands?

Henry and Julia's fate (Image via Starz)

After their hasty marriage in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere, Henry and Julia Beauchamp holiday in the Scottish Highlands, a place they have only talked about in their letters when Henry was still fighting in the war. However, an accident later brought them back in time, in the 18th century, and also separated them.

In the Outlander series, Claire believed her parents had died during a car accident in Scotland. However, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere confirmed that they lived through that accident, just not in the present timeline. During the accident, they were too close to the stones at Craigh na Dun.

A moment later, in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 2, Julia wakes up to find the gem in her wedding ring gone, and so is Henry. She asks for help from a passing Scottish couple who decide to abduct her instead, but not before Julia carves 'S.W.A.T. (Sealed With a Kiss) in a nearby stone. She was then sold to Lord Lovat, aka Simon Fraser, Brian Fraser's father.

Julia is forced to become a maidservant, fighting against Lord Lovat's advances. Meanwhile, Henry finds himself amongst the Grant clan, and his business acumen earns him a position as the clan's new bladier. By this time, in the present timeline, Henry and Julia already have Claire, whom they have left with her Uncle Lamb.

Are Henry and Julia in the same timeline in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere?

Henry and Julia in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere (Image via Starz)

In the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere, Henry and Julia are transported back in time after most likely touching the stones at Craigh na Dun. However, they don't arrive at the same time. Julia is shown first waking up near the stones, and she's already abducted by the Scottish couple who sold her before Henry is shown near the stones.

Julia, in her quest to escape Castle Leathers, finds out information that confirms that she's not in the present timeline. One of the maidservants tells her that the ruler is different from who she thought was on the throne, and she later discovers that she's now in 1714.

As for Henry Beauchamp, a paper on the wall board at the pub where he ends up says that it's also 1714. This means that they travelled back in time and arrived on the same timeline. However, they didn't arrive in 1714 at the same junction of time, and those few minutes between their arrival have sealed their fate and separation.

How do Henry, Julia, Ellen MacKenzie, and Brian Fraser cross paths in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere?

Besides telling the story of each of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp's parents, the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere also reveals that the two couples crossed paths long before Jamie and Claire met each other in the Outlander timeline. After Julia accidentally time-travels to 1714, she's sold to Lord Lovat, Brian Fraser's father, whom Julia meets at Castle Leathers.

Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie (Image via Starz)

At some point, Brian tries to help Julia escape Castle Leathers, although it doesn't end well for both of them. Meanwhile, Henry has ties to the MacKenzie clan. As the new bladier for the Grant clan, Henry talks business with the clan MacKenzie's legal advisor, Ned Gowan, about how they can unite the two clans after Dougal punches Malcolm Grant.

Ned presents the idea to have Ellen MacKenzie marry Malcolm Grant to unite the two clans, and it's going to be Henry's job to present it to the Grants. While Henry isn't keen on the proposal, because Isaac Grant wants Dougal's head, Ned tells him that he will help him find the woman he has been looking for, Julia, if he can get Ellen and Malcolm to marry.

This means the chance of looking for Julia lies in Henry successfully getting Ellen to marry another man, not Brian Fraser, who will be Brian Fraser's father. This bethrothal complication, plus the fact that the MacKenzie and the Fraser clans are rivals, teases more star-crossed lovers drama as their romance unfolds.

What is Julia's secret in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?

Before the accident that propels the time travel in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere, Julia and Henry talk about something that Claire has no idea of throughout the Outlander series. Julia is pregnant, which means Claire has a sibling she has no idea about. They also reveal that it's going to be a girl. But without any mention of Claire's sister in Outlander, the baby's fate is uncertain.

Moreover, time traveling is not the only secret Julia has to keep to herself now that she's essentially a slave at Castle Leathers. She has to keep the fact that she's pregnant from Lord Lovat as well because, now that she's his servant, he could also be considered the owner of Julia's baby once she gives birth to it.

Catch the first two episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 streaming on STARZ.

