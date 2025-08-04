Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and more

Developed by Matthew B. Roberts, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is an exclusive Starz historical romance drama series. A prequel to the parent series, it will premiere on August 8, 2025, with the first two episodes releasing simultaneously. The show revolves around two parallel love stories set in different periods as it explores the relationships of Jamie and Claire Fraser's parents. Like Outlander, the prequel series will revolve around dual timelines with Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie in 18th-century Scotland, alongside Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston in World War 1 England.Both Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis serve as executive producers for the series, with Roberts as showrunner and writer. And the series features an expansive cast including Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Peter Mullan, and Sam Retford among others.When and where will Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 be released? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOutlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 will premiere exclusively on Starz on August 8, 2025, with its first two episodes debuting simultaneously. The remaining eight episodes from the ten-episode series will follow the network's traditional weekly release schedule, with new episodes releasing every Friday.Season 1 will comprise 10 episodes, matching the episode count of recent Outlander seasons. Here is the confirmed release schedule for the prequel series:Episode 1: Providence (August 8, 2025)Episode 2: S.W.A.K (Sealed with a Kiss) (August 8, 2025)Episode 3: School of the Moon (August 22, 2025)Episode 4: A Soldier’s Heart (August 29, 2025)Episode 5: Needfire (September 5, 2025)Episode 6: Birthright (September 12, 2025)Episode 7: Luceo Non Uro (September 19, 2025)Episode 8: A Virtuous Woman (September 26, 2025)Episode 9: Braemar (October 3, 2025)Episode 10: Something Borrowed (October 10, 2025)All cast members in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOutlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 consists of an impressive cast list led by stars Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy. Roy will portray Brian Fraser, while Slater will play Ellen MacKenzie as the Scottish couple in the dual-timeline prequel series. The other leads are Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, who are Claire's parents.The quartet will be joined by a strong supporting cast, including veteran actor Tony Curran and Rory Alexander, alongside a catalogue of other stars. Here is the complete cast list:Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzieJamie Roy as Brian FraserHermione Corfield as Julia MoristonJeremy Irvine as Henry BeauchampTony Curran as Lord LovatRory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons FraserSam Retford as Dougal MacKenzieSéamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzieConor MacNeill as Ned GowanBrian McCardie as Isaac GrantSara Vickers as Davina PorterJhon Lumsden as Malcolm GrantTerence Rae as Arch BugSally Messham as Mrs FitzAilsa Davidson as Janet MacKenziePeter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzieSadhbh Malin as Jocasta MacKenzieAnnabelle Dowler as LizbethHarry Eaton as Private CharltonWhat to expect from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@SonyPicturesTelevision)Set to be released in August 2025, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will revolve around dual timelines like Outlander. One timeline will tell the tale of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, with a focus on their lives and their relationship. The other timeline will focus on Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, along the same lines.That means the series will likely be set both in World War I-era England and 18th-century Scotland simultaneously. The season will likely explore the surprising convergence of these separate timelines as revealed in the trailer - Claire's parents will accidentally travel back in time to 1714 Scotland.There, their paths will intersect with both the MacKenzie and Fraser clans. This, however, causes unexpected complications as each couple faces their struggles to stay together or return to each other across time and space.Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 will be released on Starz on August 8, 2025.