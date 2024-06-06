'Outlander' star Sam Heughan thinks Taylor Swift will leave Travis Kelce for him during Eras Tour in Scotland

Outlander star Sam Heughan thinks he can get Taylor Swift to fall out of love with Travis Kelce and get with him. Sam Heughan shared his plans to steal Travis Kelce's girlfriend when she visits Scotland this weekend for her Eras Tour schedule.

Sam Heughan recently posted a humorous Instagram reel in which he's dressed as Jamie Fraser, his character in Outlander. In the video, Sam Heughan spoke about going out with Outlander cast members to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

"We’re gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland. I think most of the cast is going."

Later in the video, Sam Heughan said Taylor Swift will forget about Travis Kelce when she sees the Outlander star in the audience:

"She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about … him... and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist? She’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead."

Considering that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going strong since their romance started last year, it's hard to say Sam Heughan's plan will work.

For Travis Kelce, there have been significant shifts in his life ever since he went public about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's barber highlights Kelce's fame struggles post-Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's longtime barber and close friend Patrick Regan recently appeared on the "Your Day Off" podcast. During his appearance, Regan expressed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding could happen soon.

In addition to shedding light on wedding plans, Patrick Regan also talked about the significant shifts that Travis Kelce has faced while in a relationship with Taylor Swift. One significant change is that Kelce has to move homes for privacy reasons.

"Travis is one of my bros. I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend, so things kind of … changed a little bit, but it’s cool to see," Regan said.

Moreover, Patrick Regan also talked about his experience knowing Taylor Swift. Regan said that he feels Taylor is "kind of cool" and is a really nice person. The celebrity barber also noted that in conversation, Taylor seems interested in whatever the other person is talking about, which he really likes about her.

Taylor Swift is all set to perform in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 7 to June 9. The "Blank Space" singer will be back at work after a long break, which she spent enjoying some private time with Travis Kelce in Paris last month.