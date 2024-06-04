Travis Kelce's barber hopeful of Chiefs TE marrying Taylor Swift 'soon'

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce's barber hopeful of Chiefs TE marrying Taylor Swift 'soon'

Travis Kelce's barber hopeful of Chiefs TE marrying Taylor Swift 'soon'

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 04, 2024 15:35 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift (Image Source: Taylor Swift/Instagram, Patrick Regan/Instagram and Travis Kelce/Instagram)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship started last year and fans are already wondering when the two will be exchanging rings. Rumors claiming the two would get married in the offseason this year have been going around for a while; however, there's no rock-solid confirmation yet.

Travis Kelce's close friend and personal barber Patrick Regan gave fans some clarity over tight end's marriage plans. Patrick Regan recently sat down on the "Your Day Off" podcast, during which he hinted at the ideal time frame for Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

"Hopefully soon, that’ll be fun," Regan said.

Patrick Regan did note that the NFL couple are yet to announce major details about their big day. Moreover, during the podcast, Regan also shared what it's like to know Taylor Swift at a personal level. Talking about the same, Regan said:

also-read-trending Trending
"It’s like kind of cool to see because I know her as a person now. She’s just a really nice person like, it’s just, she’s very interested in what you’re saying, she doesn’t act like the most famous celebrity in the world, you know."

Further, Regan explained how Taylor Swift is a "good girlfriend" to his friend Travis, and for him, it's "pretty cool" to watch their romance grow. Being with Travis Kelce for a long time, Regan feels there are so many things that have changed ever since Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

Patrick Regan says Travis Kelce had to move homes due to his relationship with Taylor Swift

Dating someone as popular as Taylor Swift comes with having a camera over your head all the time. Even though Travis Kelce has admitted having no problem with Taylor Swift's fame on multiple occasions, Patrick Regan highlighted one constant struggle with it.

Patrick Regal revealed how Taylor Swift's fame has got Kelce to change his home, making driving to his place even more difficult for the celebrity barber. Talking about the same, Regan said:

"Travis is one of my bros. I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend so things kind of … changed a little bit but it’s cool to see.”

Concluding his statement, Regan expressed how he's happy for Kelce for all the stardom he's getting and highlighted how, deep down, he's just a "regular dude." Talking about marriage, Josh Harbaugh recently expressed how he wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to get married soon and have a bunch of kids.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी