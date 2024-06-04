Travis Kelce's barber hopeful of Chiefs TE marrying Taylor Swift 'soon'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship started last year and fans are already wondering when the two will be exchanging rings. Rumors claiming the two would get married in the offseason this year have been going around for a while; however, there's no rock-solid confirmation yet.

Travis Kelce's close friend and personal barber Patrick Regan gave fans some clarity over tight end's marriage plans. Patrick Regan recently sat down on the "Your Day Off" podcast, during which he hinted at the ideal time frame for Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

"Hopefully soon, that’ll be fun," Regan said.

Patrick Regan did note that the NFL couple are yet to announce major details about their big day. Moreover, during the podcast, Regan also shared what it's like to know Taylor Swift at a personal level. Talking about the same, Regan said:

"It’s like kind of cool to see because I know her as a person now. She’s just a really nice person like, it’s just, she’s very interested in what you’re saying, she doesn’t act like the most famous celebrity in the world, you know."

Further, Regan explained how Taylor Swift is a "good girlfriend" to his friend Travis, and for him, it's "pretty cool" to watch their romance grow. Being with Travis Kelce for a long time, Regan feels there are so many things that have changed ever since Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

Patrick Regan says Travis Kelce had to move homes due to his relationship with Taylor Swift

Dating someone as popular as Taylor Swift comes with having a camera over your head all the time. Even though Travis Kelce has admitted having no problem with Taylor Swift's fame on multiple occasions, Patrick Regan highlighted one constant struggle with it.

Patrick Regal revealed how Taylor Swift's fame has got Kelce to change his home, making driving to his place even more difficult for the celebrity barber. Talking about the same, Regan said:

"Travis is one of my bros. I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend so things kind of … changed a little bit but it’s cool to see.”

Concluding his statement, Regan expressed how he's happy for Kelce for all the stardom he's getting and highlighted how, deep down, he's just a "regular dude." Talking about marriage, Josh Harbaugh recently expressed how he wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to get married soon and have a bunch of kids.