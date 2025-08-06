  • home icon
How many episodes will be there in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:51 GMT
Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 (Image via Starz)
Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 (Image via Starz)

Set in both the 18th-century Scottish Highlands and the WWI-era England, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 brings two parallel love stories even before there was Claire and Jamie Fraser. It's an original prequel series that will tell the untold stories of the parents of both Outlander heroes.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 will premiere on Starz on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be a packed premiere with a back-to-back episode to introduce the main characters and their stories of love, desire, passion, loyalty, and the forces that will try to tear them apart.

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts returns to the same role for the new prequel series, which will have a packed cast list. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will play Claire's parents, while Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater play Jamie Fraser's parents. The four of them will be the two central couples in the series.

also-read-trending Trending

All episodes in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1, and when they arrive

There are ten episodes in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1, and the first two episodes will release simultaneously on Friday, August 8, 2025. Episodes drop around 8:00 p.m. ET. Those in Canada, however, will have to wait for an hour before the episodes are available, as they drop around 9:00 p.m. ET.

After the double-header premiere, the Outlander prequel will release one new episode every week on Friday evenings at the same time slot until the finale episode airs on October 10, 2025. Below is the breakdown of all Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episodes, their titles, and when they will arrive.

Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1ProvidenceFriday, August 8, 2025
Episode 2S.W.A.K. (Sealed With a Kiss)Friday, August 8, 2025
Episode 3School of the MoonFriday, August 15, 2025
Episode 4A Soldier's HeartFriday, August 22, 2025
Episode 5NeedfireFriday, August 29, 2025
Episode 6BirthrightFriday, September 12, 2025
Episode 7Luceo Non UroFriday, September 19, 2025
Episode 8A Virtuous WomanFriday, September 26, 2025
Episode 9BraemarFriday, October 3, 2025
Episode 10Something BorrowedFriday, October 10, 2025
Where to watch all episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1

Outlander is a Starz Original series, and the Blood of My Blood prequel is the same. Hence, the new episodes of the series will only be available to watch via Starz. For those who don't have access to Starz yet, there are a few ways to subscribe. Fans can subscribe through the Starz app, which costs $10.99 per month after a seven-day trial.

Starz is also available as a bundle with Prime Video, costing $14.99 per month, or as an add-on to Philo for $11 per month. For those outside the US and Canada, where Starz is not available, a VPN can help.

All about Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1

While still existing in the Outlander universe, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, season 1, is a standalone prequel series of the hit period drama. Unlike the original series, it's not based on pre-existing material or any book by Diana Gabaldon, although she serves as a consulting producer in the series.

It will be an original prequel that will chart the romance between Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater). There has been much mystery surrounding the two characters, mostly because they were never seen together in the original show. Jamie's parents were only talked about in passing and only in memory.

But taking inspiration from the original show, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 will also feature an overarching story. The other storyline is set in the 20th century to tell a similar mysterious and unknown story of Claire's parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield).

With this in mind, the new show is expected to give fans a look at both the Scottish Highlands in the early 18th century and sometime around the upheaval of the First World War in Europe. Based on the teaser trailer, the time-traveling arc will continue its way to the prequel because it turns out that the ability runs in the family.

Stay tuned for more Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 news and updates as the year progresses

