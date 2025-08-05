What time will Wednesday season 2 (part 1) be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

  • home icon
By Bea Melisse Ibañez
Published Aug 05, 2025 08:48 GMT
Wednesday season 2 finally premieres on August 6, 2025, on Netflix at 12:00 AM PT. Part 1 of the highly anticipated sequel will be released all at once, featuring four new episodes. As one of Netflix’s most-streamed original shows, Wednesday returns with more supernatural mysteries, family drama, and shenanigans at Nevermore Academy.

Netflix has confirmed that the global release will follow their usual schedule, meaning all four episodes of Wednesday season 2 Part 1 will be available simultaneously, adjusted for local time zones.

Wednesday season 2 release time for all major regions revealed

Wednesday season 2 Part 1 will premiere on Netflix at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. This follows Netflix’s standard release window for global original content.

Here’s a breakdown of release times across eight major regions:

RegionTimeDate
United States (PT)12:00 AMAugust 6, 2025
United States (ET)3:00 AMAugust 6, 2025
United Kingdom (BST)8:00 AMAugust 6, 2025
Canada (ET)3:00 AMAugust 6, 2025
Australia (AEST)5:00 PMAugust 6, 2025
Philippines (PHT)3:00 PMAugust 6, 2025
South Korea (KST)4:00 PMAugust 6, 2025
South Africa (SAST)9:00 AMAugust 6, 2025
The simultaneous global release ensures that no region gets the episodes earlier than others, allowing fans to experience the new mysteries of Wednesday season 2 together.

How many episodes will there be in Wednesday season 2?

The second season of Wednesday will consist of eight episodes in total, just like its debut season in 2022. However, the release format has changed. Netflix has opted to split the season into two parts:

  • Part 1 includes episodes 1 to 4 and will be released on August 6, 2025.
  • Part 2 includes episodes 5 to 8 and will follow on September 3, 2025.

The decision to divide Wednesday season 2 into two parts aligns with Netflix’s strategy for other high-profile shows, allowing more time for audience engagement and speculation between batches.

Here is the official release schedule for all eight episodes:

Episode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1: Here We Woe AgainAugust 6, 2025
Episode 2: The Devil You WoeAugust 6, 2025
Episode 3: Call of the WoeAugust 6, 2025
Episode 4: If These Woes Could TalkAugust 6, 2025
Episode 5September 3, 2025
Episode 6September 3, 2025
Episode 7September 3, 2025
Episode 8September 3, 2025
The first four episodes continue the tradition of including “woe” in the titles, maintaining the show's thematic consistency and dark humor.

Is Wednesday season 2 only available on Netflix?

The second season of Wednesday will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. Regardless of the plan, Basic, Standard, or Premium, viewers can stream all available episodes of Wednesday season 2 as soon as they are released. The series will also be accessible globally, making it easy for audiences around the world to watch the show without regional restrictions.

Netflix has retained exclusive distribution rights for the series since its inception. The platform’s partnership with creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, as well as executive producer Tim Burton, ensures that Wednesday remains a cornerstone of the streaming giant’s original programming lineup.

What to know about season 2 of Wednesday

After a record-breaking debut in 2022, the second season of Wednesday marks the return of Jenna Ortega as the deadpan, intelligent, and delightfully dark Wednesday Addams. This time, she returns to Nevermore Academy facing new mysteries, expanded roles for the Addams Family, and an ominous mission involving a ticking time bomb and secrets that could unravel everything.

The second season picks up after the season 1 finale, where Wednesday foiled a deadly plan to resurrect a historical villain. She also discovered she had a stalker. According to early footage and the show’s official synopsis, Wednesday season 2 starts with her being kidnapped, plunging her into a new, more dangerous chapter.

Who are the cast members of Wednesday season 2?

Aside from Jenna Ortega in the titular role, returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.

Guest stars like Steve Buscemi and new faces such as Billie Piper, Frances O’Connor, and Thandiwe Newton are also expected to appear in various roles this season.

Season 2 of Wednesday arrives on August 6, 2025, with Part 1 dropping at 3:00 AM ET exclusively on Netflix. The first four episodes will be released simultaneously worldwide, with Part 2 following on September 3.

