Wednesday season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Wednesday Addams is taking fans back into the kooky halls of Nevermore in the upcoming Wednesday season 2. Nearly three years after the first season debuted on Netflix, the second installment is finally coming back on the small screen. Part 1 of the series, which includes the first four episodes, will be out on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Along with a new season comes new adventures and mysteries to uncover for the show's anti-hero. But this time, adding to her new discoveries is the chance to navigate her strange relationship with the rest of her family. The rest of the Addams family is coming to Nevermore as well, and someone new, also part of the family, will be making an appearance.

Wednesday season 2 will see a return of most of the cast members from the first season, with the Addams family getting an extended screentime, plus new faces in Nevermore.

Who plays who in Wednesday season 2?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday (Image via Netflix)

Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Jenna Ortega returns to Wednesday season 2 to play the show's titular character, Wednesday Addams. It's another kooky year for Wednesday in season 2, with fresh new foes, family drama, and more Nevermore secrets to uncover.

In the second season, Ortega took an expanded role and is also acting as a producer. She previously starred in a series of horror features, including Scream, Scream VI, X, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and recently starred as Ridley in Death of a Unicorn.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez (Image via Netflix)

With Wednesday season 2 expanding the Addams family narrative, Luis Guzmán returns to play the family's patriarch and Wednesday's adoring father, Gomez. There will be plenty of mischief from Gomez in the second season, including some dancing and sword fighting.

The Puerto Rican actor has been in the acting business for decades, and fans can see him in Havoc, Entergalactic, Traffic, Boogie Nights, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. He also recently starred in the Edward Drake action comedy Guns Up.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia (Image via Netflix)

Joining Guzmán in Wednesday season 2 is his fictional wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will be reprising her role as the Addams family matriarch, Morticia. She will be bringing her spooky glamour to Nevermore in the second season after accepting an important philanthropic role in the academy.

Zeta-Jones can be seen in dozens of films and TV shows, including The Mask of Zorro, Queen America, Prodigal Son, and Rock of Ages. She also won an Oscar for her role in Chicago.

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley (Image via Netflix)

Californian actor Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley will not only return in Wednesday season 2, but he will also get an expanded role. He will finally enter Nevermore Academy as a student in the second season, and he will be bringing some mischief and electric powers with him.

Before the Netflix series, Ordonez was in A Wrinkle in Time and 7th Union, along with several short movies.

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Victor Dorobantu plays Thing (Image via Netflix)

Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu returns to Wednesday season 2 as Thing. He's always been a supporter and helper to Wednesday, and Thing will continue to be her confidant and right-hand man in the second season.

Dorobantu is famous for his career as a magician in public and private events, as well as on TV shows in Romania. When it comes to acting, however, Wednesday was his first acting project on TV.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Emma Myers plays Enid (Image via Netflix)

Another returning cast member in Wednesday season 2 is Emma Myers, reprising her role as Wednesday's best friend, Enid. The bubbly werewolf will be facing new adventures in the second season, as well as a love triangle with Ajax and a Nevermore newcomer.

Myers can be seen in Dead of Night, Girl in the Basement, and Family Switch. She also starred as Pip Fitz-Amobi in the Netflix whodunnit mystery series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Hunter Doohan plays Tyler (Image via Netflix)

Daredevil: Born Again star Hunter Doohan returns to his role as Tyler, the notorious Jericho serial killer, in Wednesday season 2. He's been stuck in a psychiatric facility since the end of the first season, and he will be spending every single minute there plotting and scheming for an escape.

Doohan previously starred in legal dramas Truth Be Told and Your Honor. He was recently seen on TV as Bastian in the gangster crime drama Daredevil: Born Again.

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump

Joanna Lumley plays (Image via Netflix)

Veteran and BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Lumley is one of the several new cast members in Wednesday season 2. She will be playing Wednesday's grandmama and Morticia's mother, the wealthy mogul behind Frump Mortuaries. Her casting promises a "different mother-daughter relationship" to the series.

Lumley previously worked with Tim Burton in Corpse Bride, and she can also be seen in The Wolf of Wall Street, Me Before You, and the TV series Absolutely Fabulous.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen plays Fester (Image via Netflix)

After appearing in Wednesday season 1 for a single episode, Fred Armisen returns in the second season as Wednesday's Uncle Fester, and fans will see more of him. He's one of the few adults whom the show's titular character trusts.

Armisen was a regular on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2023. He was also in Portlandia and Game Over, Man!, and is a regular voice cast member in Big Mouth.

Additional cast and characters in the series

Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, the Addams's trusted driver

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Moosa Mustafa as Eugene Ottinger

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Noah B. Taylor as Bruno

Evie Templeton as Agnes Demille

Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

New characters and outcasts, from werewolves to vampires and sirens, are also joining the cast of Wednesday season 2, including:

Owen Painter as Slurp

Thandie Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn

Heather Matarazzo as Judi

What is Wednesday season 2 all about?

The second season of Wednesday promises to be a "darker and more complex" one for Wednesday Addams, per the show's co-runners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, via Netflix Tudum. She will be plunged into a new supernatural mystery in her second year at Nevermore Academy, and along with new mysteries are old adversaries and more family drama and antic.

Nevermore will also get more of the Addams Family, much to Wednesday's horror. Pugsley will be attending Nevermore, and their parents have new reasons to be on campus too.

Where to watch Wednesday season 2

Like the first season, the upcoming season 2 of Wednesday will exclusively be streaming on Netflix starting on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The series will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes coming out on August 6 and the last four episodes on September 3, 2025.

Stay tuned for more Wednesday season 2 news and updates as the series hits streaming soon.

