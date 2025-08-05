When did Joanna Carson divorce Johnny? Relationship timeline explored as Legendary Talk Show Host's 3rd wife dies at 93

Joanna Carson, the former wife of the late Johnny Carson, has died at 93. As per a report by Extra, she died in July, and her funeral was held last week. Joanna was Johnny's third wife.

Ad

The legendary talk show host had four marriages in his life before his death in 2005. He married Joanna in 1972, the same year he divorced Joanne Copeland. Joanna and Johnny were together for over 12 years before their divorce in 1985.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation posted about Joanna's death on their Facebook page on July 30, writing:

"Remembering ETAF's dear friends and supporters, Joanna Carson and Wallis Annenberg, who embodied our Founder, Elizabeth Taylor's spirit of love and support."

Ad

Trending

Joanna Carson was previously married to Tim Holland from 1960 to 1966, and they also had a son together, who died in 1994.

Also Read: “If they take Seth Meyers from us, we riot” - Internet reacts as SNL alum trends on X following Stephen Colbert's ‘Late Show’ cancellation

More about Johnny and Joanna Carson's relationship

Carson and Third Wife (image Source: Getty)

In 1971, Johnny Carson was still married to his second wife, Joanne Copeland, whom he had married in 1963. It was then that he met Joanna Carson at the 21 Club in New York (as per PEOPLE).

Ad

Joanna was one of the highest-paid fashion models back then, and they had their first date by celebrating the talk show host's 46th birthday. Johnny then called her every day for around a year at 4:30 pm. They got married in 1972, the same year that Johnny divorced Joanne Copeland.

The couple gave an interview to PEOPLE, published on November 25, 1974. They spoke about the time when Johnny's show had to move from New York to California, and Joanna Carson was hesitant to make the move. The former late show host told his wife,

Ad

“You’re coming to California with Tim and we’re going to be married.”

The couple moved to California but visited their room in New York at times when Joanna felt homesick. They eventually got divorced in 1985.

Also Read: What did Trump say about CBS canceling The Late Show? Host Stephen Colbert hits back at the President

Johnny Carson's 4 marriages and kids explored

Johnny Carson (image Source: Getty)

Carson had four marriages before his death due to emphysema in 2005. He first married Jody Morrill Wolcott in 1949. They had met at the University of Nebraska. They had three children together - Richard, Christopher, and Cory. They were Johnny's only kids in all four marriages. Richard died in 1991 following a car accident. The couple, meanwhile, divorced in 1963.

Ad

Carson then married Joanne Copeland in 1963, whom he had met around 1960 when she was a stewardess at Pan American World Airways. Johnny had notably started his career as a television host in 1962, which Copeland later admitted, played a part in the ending of their marriage.

The couple divorced in 1972. Carson had, notably, left his first tapes as The Tonight Show host with Copeland, who released them in 2007 as DVDs. She died in 2015. Carson then married Joanna Carson in 1972 and divorced her in 1985.

Ad

Johnny Carson finally married Alexis Maas in 1987. They reportedly met on a beach and had a shared passion for travel and languages. They lived together in California until Johnny's death at 79 in 2005.

Also Read: F**k you and all your Sheldons CBS — Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" being cancelled

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More