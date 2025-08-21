"So, so sad"- Perez Hilton reacts after TikTok star Yarely Ashley Hermosillo is shot in the eye and killed in shocking Arizona road rage tragedy

Perez Hilton reacted after TikTok star Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was killed in a shocking road rage incident in Arizona. Writing on his website on August 20, 2025, Hilton described the tragedy, noting that Hermosillo had been caught in a violent situation she wasn’t even part of.

"A TikTok cooking and lifestyle influencer was shot and killed by a stray bullet in front of several of her family members, including her own young child, during a road rage incident she wasn’t even involved in…So, so sad," Perez Hilton wrote

In his website article, Perez Hilton further highlighted Yarely Ashley Hermosillo's social media presence. Hermosillo used to share cooking tutorials, recipes, and lifestyle content regularly, and had built a following of several hundred thousand across TikTok and Instagram.

Citing TMZ’s report from August 19, Hilton went into further detail about the circumstances of the shooting. He recounted how Yarely Ashley Hermosillo had been traveling in a car with her mother, her 4-year-old son, and her boyfriend, who was driving, when the tragedy struck.

"But as they pulled along a street in Glendale, Hermosillo was suddenly struck through the eye by a bullet that had allegedly been fired at random by a man involved in a road rage incident with a separate car at the same time," Perez Hilton added

Hilton further reported that, as per the reports, police said that Hermosillo’s partner rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive her injuries. The suspected gunman, identified as Jesus Preciado Dousten, was arrested on August 16 and charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder.

The podcaster further informed his audience of the initiative taken by Yarely Ashley Hermosillo's family.

"BTW, her family has put up a GoFundMe following her death. On it, they called her killing a 'senseless act of violence,'" he said.

More about TikTok star Yarely Ashley Hermosillo death

Glendale police confirmed that Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was fatally shot (Image via Getty Images)

As per an NBC News report dated August 21, 2025, Glendale police confirmed that 27-year-old online content creator Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was fatally shot in Arizona on Friday night, August 15, 2025, after a gunman fired a shot in a random direction during a roadside argument.

Glendale police further confirmed that Hermosillowas not the intended target. She was a passenger in a vehicle when the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound Camelback Road. Police reported that a brief verbal exchange had taken place between two drivers before a shot was fired.

According to police documents, Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was struck in the right eye and later pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on August 16, 2025.

The suspected shooter, identified as 33-year-old Jesus Preciado Dousten, was arrested on Saturday, August 16. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, and endangerment.

As per the NBC report, Glendale police said Dousten, who was driving a GMC pickup, brandished a black handgun during the argument and shouted a threatening remark in Spanish before opening fire. Witnesses told officers that Dousten appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Authorities also revealed that he had an extensive criminal record against Jesus Preciado Dousten, including a June road-rage incident in Phoenix.

Additionally, Court documents listed convictions against him dating back to 2016, including attempted theft of means of transportation, resisting arrest, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and criminal trespass.

At present, he’s being held on $1 million bail and has not been assigned an attorney.

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo’s husband, Daniel Salgado, joined her mother, sister, and the Glendale Police Department for a press conference on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. During the conference, family members described the devastating impact of Hermosillo’s sudden death.

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was the mother of a 3-year-old boy and had only recently begun finding success with her online career.

"She was full of dreams, plans and goals for her future — all of which were taken from her in such a cruel and senseless way. Our family is heartbroken beyond words," her sister, Cryshan Lopez, said (as per NBC).

She recalled the trauma of the night, remembering the moment she reached the hospital, adding how she would “never forget” how her mom screamed at the sight of Hermosillo’s body when they arrived at the hospital

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo's husband, Daniel Salgado, also shared his grief, saying:

"It hurts to lose your other half, but when it happens in front of you and you can’t do nothing, it’s a different type of hurt…Yarely’s life was just beginning. We just moved into our new apartment. Her social media career was beginning to take off, and that was taken from her." (As per People Magazine report).

As per the NBC report, the police have not identified any motive behind the gunfire in the Yarely Ashley Hermosillo case.

