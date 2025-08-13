Where to watch True Crime Story: Smugshot season 2? Streaming details and more

True Crime Story: Smugshot returns with another gripping season, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, Thursday, August 14, 2025, exclusively on AMC+.
Season 2 of the series dives into the world of privilege and audacity, and unravels the elaborate schemes of criminal masterminds who believe that wealth and notoriety put them above the law. From revenge-fueled plots to power plays gone wrong, season two of True Crime Story: Smugshot explores in detail chilling crime cases that range from bizarre to horrifying.
True Crime Story: Smugshot season 2- Where to watch? Streaming details explored
Season two of SundanceTV’s True Crime Story: Smugshot will premiere on August 14, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on SundanceTV. The series will air new episodes every Thursday at the same time on the cable network. Like the previous season, this time too, the episodes will be available for streaming on AMC+.
AMC+ can be accessed via streaming platforms like:
- Apple TV Channels
- Amazon Prime Video Channels
- Roku
- AMC+ app and website
All about season 2 of True Crime Story: Smugshot
Season 2 of the true-crime series opens with the unsettling case of a young couple who vanished after a romantic picnic. The new episodes delve into an array of remarkable stories, from the theft of a priceless Salvador Dalí from Rikers Island to the twisted entanglement between a young couple and a retired Malibu doctor that escalated into a fierce fight over his fortune.
Another episode recounts the bizarre case of Anthony Cursio, who pulled off an armored car heist and made his escape floating away in an inner tube.
What is True Crime Story: Smugshot all about?
The true crime docuseries was made by documentary filmmakers Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel, who serve as executive producers on the show.
The official synopsis of the SundanceTV show reads as follows:
“In True Crime Story: Smugshot, the crimes range from petty to devastating, but the series of events surrounding the crime are always surprising. Whether in pursuit of revenge or riches, status or glory, freedom or fame, each of these lawbreakers clings to their entitlement in spite of having more to lose than to gain."
"At times quirky and funny, at others outrageous or disturbing, these are the stories of people who thought they could, or should, get away with it.”
The show is produced by Karen Bowlin, David Ricksecker, Sam Findlay, and Justin Levy. There are six episodes in every season.
What was covered in season 1?
Season 1 of the Sundance series delved into cases that ranged from petty grudges gone too far to headline-making scandals and bizarre heists. One episode follows the case of a wealthy California mother and her vendetta against the PTA, which spiraled dangerously out of control, while another explores how a promising political figure’s career imploded amid a deep-rooted corruption scandal.
It also explored a high-stakes fishing tournament that ended in worldwide outrage over a fraudulent catch, and revisited the infamous “affluenza” case with new revelations. The finale episodes explored a violent kidnapping in Orange County that sparked an international manhunt, a daring jailbreak, and a relentless detective’s pursuit of justice.
Catch season two of True Crime Story: Smugshot tomorrow.