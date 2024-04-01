The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Do Rick and Michonne reunite with their children in the end? Explained

Given how The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ended, it can be said that Jadis was right, as Rick and Michonne together are indeed a lethal combination. After the penultimate episode, where massive waves of fan theories took the internet by storm, most of the fans were uncertain about how a couple could take down an army of CRM soldiers.

However, Rick and Michonne proved that they can do whatever they wish, only if they are beside each other. The finale ended with two unanticipated cameos, which transpired into a heartfelt reunion, evoking tears from the loyal TWD fanbase, who had waited for this moment for a long time. Follow along with this article to learn more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ends with Judith and R.J. reuniting with “The Brave Man”

Rick reunites with Judith, as seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 (Image via AMC+)

After putting an end to General Beale and an army of 3000 CRM soldiers, Rick and Michonne finally returned to their home, where Judith and R.J. awaited their arrival. The cameo of the two characters was an endearing surprise, as no one anticipated another reunion in the spin-off after Michonne and Rick’s, which created quite a lot of buzz and excitement.

Judith finally got to see her father and embraced him with tears in her eyes. This was the pinnacle moment when every TWD fan was filled with joy. Rick was on the seventh cloud after meeting his son R.J., given he learned about him a few days ago through Michonne that they had another child.

After meeting R.J. for the first time ever, he was filled with happiness and purpose. Seeing his two kids all grown up after so many years is the best thing that happened to Rick after a long yet emotionally traumatizing journey where he almost lost his faith in living.

Rick meets R.J. for the first time, as seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 6 (Image via AMC+)

As seen in the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the character never gave up on escaping CRM, where one time he lost his hand so that he could flee, breaking free from the constraints. Rick even tried to commit suicide after realizing that it was impossible to return to his family.

However, after Okafor gave him the job of protecting his family by changing the CRM from within as a part of them, he chose to live only to keep his family safe and sound. The long-awaited Grimes family reunion in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brings a sigh of relief to fans who had wondered if Rick would ever reunite with his wife and children.

Why the finale didn't see other The Walking Dead characters

Although The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale ended on a good note with Rick and Michonne reuniting with their children, it also sparked questions about the whereabouts of other characters. As witnessed in the sister spin-offs, including The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, most of the important characters of the original storyline are scattered all around.

In the fifth episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the eponymous character, who is in France, gets a distorted message from Carol that seemingly says, “Rick is back,” one of the profound moments that got fans excited about Rick’s long-awaited return.

The creators haven’t revealed anything regarding the absence of other cast members, whose cameos would have ten-folded the excitement. However, it can be anticipated that the actors had been on a tight schedule with their other projects, which is why their appearance in the spin-off couldn’t happen.

Moreover, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was mostly about Rick and Michonne’s journey, where they go against the CRM and prove why they are the dead duo of the TWD universe. The spin-off ended with the Grimes family reunion. Adding more characters would have shifted focus from the pivotal moment.

How The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is not the end of the story

Given that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is a limited six-episode miniseries, most of the characters from the original series are not seen, excluding Anne/Jadis and Father Gabriel. Since Rick’s reunion with his friends, including Daryl, Maggie, and Gabriel, is pending, fans can anticipate that the latest spin-off is not the end of the story,

Similar to how Daryl Dixon Season 2 got confirmed, it is likely that the showrunners would green-lit The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for a second season. The ongoing narrative arcs of each primary character suggest that bidding farewell to The Walking Dead is still a distant prospect.

Although Rick and Michonne have reunited with Judith and R.J., they still have to return to Alexandria. Besides being relieved to see Michonne returning home, the Alexandrians will be shocked to learn that Rick was alive all this time.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead as 2024 progresses.