The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes Norman Reedus' character to Paris in a new teaser

A recently released teaser of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sees Norman Reedus' character, Daryl Dixon set to land in Paris. The promo aired on Sunday during an episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, and the 15-second video shows Daryl Dixon drifting into the city on the river Seine, on what looks like a cruise. The teaser features a voice in the background saying, "My name is Daryl Dixon. If I don't make it back, I want them to know I tried."

Fans have seen Dixon encountering various perils in the past. Lost at the sea, Daryl was seen stumbling into a beach and he was also seen hiking across mountains. However, fans have been waiting for Daryl to enter Paris, and the new promo teases just that.

The footage of the new teaser of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon shows Norman Reedus looking around while a partly broken Eiffel Tower looms in the background. Everything else looks empty and eerily silent as is expected in a zombie-ridden world.

The show is set to hit streaming platforms in September 2023.

What does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser mean?

The teaser of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon confirms that the show will air as per schedule on September 10, 2023. Moreover, it teases the much-awaited storyline featuring the protagonist reaching Paris.

It gives fans a first look at the post-apocalyptic Paris and opens up more avenues in the plot. Whether the storyline will feature the Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, or the Moulin Rouge, remains to be seen.

Daryl's entry into the City of Lights comes with a host of possibilities. Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, looks like a lone survivor cruising into the City of Lights in the latest teaser of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The backdrop of the footage shows the city in disrepair. Daryl will soon arrive in France, struggling to understand how and why he got here.

A previously released clip revealed that Daryl will be taken care of by nuns in a convent and this is where he may have a character reset.

Greg Nicotero, the executive producer and director of the show, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and mentioned that the new spin-off will not be an extension of the previous stories.

"The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world," Nicotero said.

The team plans to introduce new characters and themes in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The director further said that other shows such as Station Eleven and The Last of Us have proven that viewers enjoy survival stories.

The expected cast for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

In his attempt to gather information about his arrival in Paris and his endeavor for survival, Daryl is likely to meet a number of new people. The cast for the show includes Norman Reedus in the titular role alongside Clemence Poesy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Adam Nagaitis, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on September 10, Sunday, on AMC and AMC+.