There's only one episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live left to go, and the stakes have never been higher. Rick and Michonne are determined to take down the brutal military organization with knowledge of where Jadis' dossier lies.

Pollyanna McIntosh's journey as Jadis may have ended (she was a part of The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond before becoming the antagonist in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live), but she's confident in the abilities of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), even if the odds are stacked against them.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, she proclaimed:

"Ain’t nobody ready for Rick and Michonne."

In the final moments of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Jadis gives up the location of her dossier

Through most of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, we see that Rick Grimes is reluctant to return home with Michonne to their family and friends. This is because Jadis maintains a dossier on Alexandria, where both hail from, and could bring the might of the CRM down on the peaceful community, if they attempted to escape.

So, why did Jadis give up the location of this file in her final moments, right before she died? Pollyanna McIntosh reflected on the moment:

"I believe that she felt that it was right essentially. That may be an ironic thing to say about her but she generally does what she thinks is right. And she was glad at the opportunity to allow them to get home and be free. Now that she was going to be gone."

Elsewhere in the interview, McIntosh addressed the complicated relationship between the pious Father Gabriel and Jadis' twisted character. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star continued:

"Because she recognized in her last moments that the answer had been given to her by Gabriel that this is who she was. She had a feeling. But it’s hard when you’ve committed to something for so long to turn your back on it. She’s not free of ego either. So she felt it. She saw it. She knew it. And she did what was right."

As a fan of the comic books, McIntosh was also not put off by Rick Grimes losing his arm in the early moments of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. She felt like it added a new dimension to the character:

"It was exciting you know. I thought that’s cool. That’s you know, comic book stuff. The fans are going to love it. I thought it was a really great intro to how much he wanted to get home in that first episode and how intensely trapped he was that he had to go to such lengths. So, I thought it really set up both the character and the world. The way it was used."

So, why does McIntosh believe that the audience has stuck by the franchise over so many years?:

"I think it’s because it’s about found family. And I think that’s very relatable. That you find your communities and your culture where you can and where you fit. With people that fit with you. And friendship groups and family and particularly found family is a strong, strong point of this show. I think it’s really rare and exciting and unusual for the characters to not only be truly diverse in sexuality, gender, in race, in economic background, and in all those things."

Catch the final episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live this Sunday on AMC at 9 PM ET as Rick and Michonne try to topple The CRM, armed with the knowledge of where Jadis' dossier is located. Can two people topple an entire military regime? Well, if it's Rick and Michonne, what can't they do?