The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 ending explained

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5, being the penultimate installment to the spin-off, had the audience on the edge of their seats. The episode was all about Rick and Michonne’s return to Alexandria, as the couple is finally on the same page.

Although it was challenging for Michonne, she managed to convince her husband that he should return home for his family. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 was as intense as it was expected to be as Rick and Michonne’s journey faced the predicted obstacle, which was none other than Jadis.

Episode 5 also saw a surprising return of Father Gabriel in a flashback with Jadis, further deepening their relationship despite it ending on a very sad note. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 - Jadis meets an unfateful end

Jadis pointing her gun at Rick and Michonne, as seen in The Walking Dead: The One Who Live Episode 5 (Image via AMC+)

After Rick and Michonne left the building, Jadis happened to be around there, and she sensed something strange. While inspecting the crash site, Jadis discovered dead walkers and ramen wrappers all the way down Highway 90, which was a direct route to Virginia. After finding their yellow truck, Jadis caught Michonne and Rick and had them tied to the bed.

The couple blamed Jadis for robbing them of their lives. Jadis explained to them that she didn’t want to jeopardize her position at the CRM if anyone found her connection with Rick and Alexandria, so she decided to kill the couple. However, they managed to escape in time. After Michonne found her axe, she struck Jadis in her abdomen, gravely injuring her.

Nevertheless, Jadis eventually managed to escape the couple and ran into the same three survivors who tried to double-cross Rick and Michonne when they saved them. After offering them a safe haven in her walled society, Jadis asked them to follow her lead. The survivors eventually lost their lives after going against the couple.

Rick tried to bargain a deal with Jadis, offering her that he would return to the CRM on one condition: that Michonne gets away and she would keep Alexandria a secret. After Michonne left, Jadis relinquished the deal and tried to kill Rick, but all of a sudden, she was bitten by a walker.

While succumbing to death, Jadis revealed that everything about Rick and Alexandria was in a dossier, which she hid at the Cascadia Base. Jadis also gave Rick the wedding ring she got Gabriel and suggested he should place it on Michonne’s finger. In the end, Rick fulfilled Jadis' request by delivering a final blow, as walkers bit her, and she couldn’t be saved.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 - Father Gabriel’s unexpected cameo

Jadis and Gabriel, as seen in The Walking Dead: The One Who Live Episode 5 (Image via AMC+)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 saw recurrent flashbacks of Father Gabriel, one of the major characters of the TWD universe. The flashbacks were shown in between the episodes' current narrative, revealing Jadis and Gabriel’s yearly get-together for three years. As Jadis didn’t want to sabotage her new position at the CRM, she kept everything about her a secret from Gabriel.

Every time the two met, Gabriel told Jadis that they would be glad to get help from her new home, but she turned down his requests each time. Nevertheless, she continued meeting Gabriel as she often found her peace when she was with him. Gabriel told Michonne that Rick wanted to marry Michonne, and surprisingly, at that very moment, he saw a ring beneath his feet, covered in dirt.

Gabriel gave the ring to Jadis, and they both promised each other that they would continue meeting each other at the very spot on the very day every year. As seen in the final moment of the episode, Gabriel eagerly waited for Jadis, unbeknownst to him that she was dead.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 - Rick and Michonne decide to return to the CRM

After Jadis’ death, the couple decided that they had to return to the CRM as Rick and Michonne both wanted to learn more about the Echelon Briefing. While Rick would be busy with General Beale getting the briefing, Michonne would sneak into the Cascadia Base to look for the dossier that contained everything about Rick and Alexandria.

After hearing the same thing about the Echelon Briefing from Pearl and Jadis, Rick believed that he should find out more about it, given his initial goal was to climb up the ladder. Although the details of the briefing will be revealed in the grand finale, it will also set the stage for what comes afterward, as going against an enormous military organization for the couple is an uphill battle.

As seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5, before leaving, Michonne told Rick that they should do whatever was right, even if they had to sacrifice themselves for the cause. Eventually, Rick got on his knees and proposed to Michonne to be his forever. Michonne also got on her knees, accepting his proposal.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.