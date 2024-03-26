The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 is all set to be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 3 am ET, on AMC+. The upcoming installment will be the grand finale of The Ones Who Live, which will once again hit the pause button on the TWD universe until the series returns with another spin-off.

With the penultimate episode killing off a major character and seeing an unanticipated return of another, the spin-off has increased the hype among fans who now await the grand conclusion. With Michonne asserting that it won’t end with them returning to their home, the couple has decided to bring a change in the CRM, causing the audience’s anticipation to run fervently.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 be released

As stated above, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 will be released on March 31, 2024. The release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, March 30, 2024 12 am Central Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 3 am Mountain Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 1 am Alaska Standard Time Saturday, March 30, 2024 11 pm Hawaii Standard Time Saturday, March 30, 2024 10 pm

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 will be streamed exclusively for fans in the U.S. on AMC+. The streaming platform will rebroadcast the latest episodes the same day on AMC’s cable TV network at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch the spin-off on Pluto TV, Sling TV, Philo, and more.

The Ones Who Live is yet to be released globally alongside its other sister shows, including The Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond, and Dead City.

A brief recap of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5

While on their way to Alexandria, Rick and Michonne ran into three survivors who needed help. One of the walker’s skin was like stone, making it hard for them to kill it. However, with combined efforts, the couple managed to kill the walker, and while returning, they even gave the survivors some of their supplies, only to get double-crossed.

After skillfully getting out of the situation, Rick and Michonne hit the roads again. They eventually arrived at a shop and found keys to a cabin in the middle of the forest. Rick and Michonne decided to stay there for the night. The episode saw flashbacks of Gabriel and Jadis/Anne having discreet meetings where they just talked with each other at a fixed time every year.

Back to the present, Jadis arrived at the cabin after following the trails Rick and Michonne left behind. Jadis attacked the couple, only to be swiftly counterattacked by Michonne, who drove an axe into her abdomen. Somehow, Jadis managed to return to her car, but it was still challenging for her to outrun the couple.

After Jadis ran into a group of survivors, the same individual who tried to rob Rick and Michonne, she offered them a job in return for giving them a safe haven at the CRM. Alongside Jadis, the survivors attempted to attack the couple, but they remained unsuccessful and eventually lost their lives.

Jadis tried to deceive Rick by bargaining a deal, only to put her gun on his head, but he double-crossed her as Michonne saved her husband in time. Jadis got bit by a walker, and eventually, she asked Rick to kill her before she could turn into a walker.

Moments before her death, Jadis unveiled to Rick that the dossier she had on him was at the Cascadia Base. Jadis also gave the ring she got from Gabriel, suggesting that he should place it on Michonne, which he eventually did.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6, is titled ‘The Last Time.’ The grand finale of the series will see the couple’s return to the CRM, where Rick will get his Echelon Briefing, while Michonne will be on a mission to find the dossier at the Cascadia Base. As seen in the preview teaser, things are going to get intense. The finale will decide not only the fates of Rick and Michonne but also those of the Alexandrians.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.