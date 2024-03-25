'Facebook Status it's complicated' - Pollyanna McIntosh on the Jadis-Gabriel relationship in The Walking Dead (Exclusive)

Two characters from The Walking Dead as different as chalk and cheese - Jadis and Father Gabriel share a very unique and endearing relationship. In episode five of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, it was revealed that they meet alone in the woods annually, providing comfort and solace to one another.

We spoke to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Jadis, about a variety of subjects, including her departure from the series. When asked to describe the Jadis-Gabriel connection, she replied with a laugh:

"It would definitely be Facebook Status – 'It’s complicated,' for sure. I mean they clearly can be a support to each other. But they’re in two entirely different worlds at this point. And I don’t think on the level of 'oh it’s a pity it didn’t work out.' It’s too complicated for that."

Disclaimer: Spoilers follow in the section below.

The complexity of the relationship between The Walking Dead stars Jadis and Gabriel

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 concludes with Father Gabriel waiting for Jadis to arrive at their usual meeting spot, but she never shows up. McIntosh spoke about the power of the moment and said that she was as sad as an audience member when

"I was sad as an audience member when it cuts to Gabriel on his own waiting, after Jadis had been killed. But I think that the beautiful thing is that if he gets home and Gabriel sees them, he’ll get to know that she gave them the ring and she died as herself. So, that’s pretty cool," the actress said.

Jadis does many unspeakable things as a member of The CRM in both The Ones Who Live and World Beyond. However, in her cohort from The Walking Dead - Gabriel, she finds a sense of comfort and solace. The actress added that it was "beautiful that Gabriel" spent some time with a person who saw him, despite all the drama.

"I think it’s beautiful that Gabriel got to spend some time with someone who, despite all the drama, does see him. Does understand him. Does care very much about him. And someone he felt he had let down. And he’s all about forgiveness and thinking about taking responsibility and holding empathy and whatever the situation," McIntosh said.

The intervening years between The Walking Dead and The Ones Who Live also need to be addressed. This spans from the time that Rick Grimes was flown away in a helicopter to the current situation. McIntosh mentioned that she did speak to creator Scott Gimple about them before shooting World Beyond.

"We talked about it before we shot World Beyond. And we talked about it some more before The Ones Who Live. But again, I had such a bible of information that I had decided upon and gathered myself. And then, also Gimple had given me. And the scripts give you. So, in those three ways I had so much to work with and play with."

That said, Pollyanna McIntosh does not want to share any details about the missing pieces in the story:

"But yeah, I don’t even know if I want to give away the things I know about that time because in a way, what you see is what you should be getting. I like the fans to imagine too."

Catch the final episode of the first season of the latest installment of The Walking Dead franchise on AMC next Sunday at 9 pm ET. Can Rick and Michonne take down the CRM? We'll find out soon.