Terry O'Quinn talks about "Michael Jackson"-esque exit from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 saw Rick Grimes and Michonne take on the might of the seemingly indestructible CRM and emerge victorious. While they managed to live, Major General Beale (played by veteran television actor Terry O'Quinn) was not nearly as lucky.

Having played a wide variety of roles throughout his career, O'Quinn went out in the grand tradition of many in the show - as a zombie. The Lost star told Sportskeeda that while the role was a lot of fun, he didn't think he was very good as a walker.

Referring to his character's final moments in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, O'Quinn stated:

"It was kinda fun actually. I wasn’t very good at it. I noticed in watching it that I didn’t walk exactly like all the zombies walked. I was a little bit more Thriller. Little bit more Michael Jackson. Sort of hearing that music in my head as it was all happening. So, it was all fun. It was all good."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live showrunner Scott Gimple had a big surprise for O' Quinn on set

Terry O'Quinn did not know his character's fate until it was sprung upon him on the set of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Recalling the moment, he said:

"It was sorta fun I have to say. It was kinda like Halloween. Scott…he sorta sprung that on me. I was already in situ. I was there and Scott said – by the way…(Laughs). So I didn’t really feel like I had a choice."

Obviously, we had to ask why his character became so trusting of Rick Grimes upon his return, when he was so very apprehensive at the start of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. O'Quinn reflected:

"I thought that he was an exceptional individual. I mean Beale thought that he was exceptional. And he was. And the fact that he got away and he had gotten clean away and then came back. I mean the one thing I liked about my character was that he pretty much always told the truth. He said what he thought."

So, why does Beale curse Okafor (Craig Tate) in his final moments in the series? O'Quinn replied in a lighthearted manner:

"Okafor was responsible for bringing both Thorne and Rick in. So thanks Okafor. Thanks a lot. Thanks for nothing."

The Walking Dead is the story of a man searching for his family. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ends with an emotional reunion between Rick Grimes and his family. What did the great antagonist of the series have to say about the moment?:

"I think it's hard to fit all the satisfaction that you want with everything that you've been through in a moment that brief as a fan. I mean how many times have you heard - I love the show, didn't like the ending. But how can you really not like the ending? It's really all you could hope for."

Referencing the divisive end of Lost, O'Quinn said:

"I've been in one of those shows where people said they hated the ending."

Did you think that the final moments of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live lived up to fan expectations? Let us know in the comments below.