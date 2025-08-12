Delma Troy's brutal crime - A detailed case overview

Oxygen's Snapped is re-airing the episode on Delma Troy today, August 12, 2025, at 5 pm ET. The episode follows the 1985 murder of Hollywood actor and former film star Jimmie Ferrara, who was shot to death in his home in Yuma County.Following his murder, the police launched an investigation to track down suspects, but the case went cold after no leads were found. It was only 20 years later that authorities finally identified three people who were responsible for Ferrara's murder. This included his then-wife, Delma Troy, who was found to have orchestrated the killing by recruiting two men to ambush and murder her husband.The murder of Jimmie Ferrara and Delma Troy's involvementBorn in 1920 to Sicilian immigrants, Jimmie Ferrara was a Hollywood actor who had a flourishing career in the 1940s and ’50s. He appeared in several films, such as Tombstone and The Town Too Tough to Die, and in television series like Gunsmoke. Following his stint with Hollywood, Ferrara turned his attention to real estate, splitting time between Los Angeles and Yuma. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 1977, while he was visiting Reno, he met the 25-year-old Delma Lee Collier, who was from Hawthorne, Nevada. The couple had a 32-year age gap, and they got married in 1981. However, a few years later, their marriage began to fall apart, and the couple separated briefly in 1984 before reconciling in 1985.On September 28, 1985, Delma and her husband, Jimmie Ferrara, returned from a two-month RV trip. However, two days later, on September 30, 1985, Ferrara was found dead in his home by his friend. As per Oxygen, he had been shot four times in the head and upper body. Investigators found no signs of forced entry or robbery, and they discovered four .22-caliber shell casings at the scene of the crime.At the time of the murder, the investigators noted that Delma Troy was at the home of Pamela Denman, her husband's niece. When police informed Delma about her husband's death, she was reportedly hysterical after hearing the news. Delma claimed that she tried to call Ferrara around 11 pm but was unable to reach him. Troy also mentioned a woman named Sally Cook, alleging that she had been with her husband earlier that day and had been having an affair with him. Delma said she argued with Ferrara after Cook left.According to Oxygen, when questioned, Delma claimed that she had gone for a walk after the argument to clear her head. She denied any involvement in the murder and even passed a polygraph test. With no solid leads, the case eventually went cold. Cook denied having an affair, provided an alibi with her boyfriend, and both passed polygraph tests.It was not until 2006, only 20 years later, that police received a breakthrough tip, as reported by Oxygen. It came from the uncle of Rick Kosterow, the man who was later convicted of the murder of Ferrara. When investigators followed up on it, they learned that in 1985, Kosterow, who was a Marine stationed in Yuma, had been having an affair with Delma.The investigators also discovered the involvement of another man called Donald White, who told detectives that Delma had offered him and Kosterow $25,000 each to kill her husband, claiming she was being abused.The arrest and conviction of Troy and othersDelma Troy was arrested (Image via Getty)Donald White alleged that he and Kosterow had hidden in Ferrara’s home and ambushed him when he returned. White also admitted to pulling the trigger. When detectives confronted Kosterow with White’s confession, he admitted being present during the shooting but tried to place the blame on White.The involvement of Delma Troy, who was the mastermind behind the crime, was confirmed by White. Authorities arrested all three of them in 2006. Delma Troy, who was then 55 and living in Fallon, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy. Donald White was arrested in Oklahoma, while Kosterow was arrested in Washington state.Following a trial, the jury found Rick Kosterow guilty in December 2007 of first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the shooting death of Ferrara. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.Both Delma and White pleaded guilty in exchange for reduced charges. White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Delma pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Each received a 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence, according to The Denver Post.Delma Troy died in prison in 2015 at the age of 62, while Kosterow died behind bars in 2017 at the age of 57. Donald White was released from prison in November 2018.Catch the full case on Oxygen today.