Snapped Season 29 Episode 16 - Pamela Moss - A detailed case overview

Oxygen's Snapped is re-airing its episode on Pamela Moss today, August 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET. Originally aired on July 25, 2021, it delves into the details of the disappearance and murder of a prominent businessman from Georgia, William “Doug” Coker.Coker's disappearance on March 13, 2012, triggered an investigation into the case, which led authorities to a woman called Pamela Carole Moss, with a history of criminal activity. Moss was identified as the primary suspect in the murder of William, and she was tried and sentenced for her crimes. The details of her trial and conviction are explored in Snapped season 29, episode 16.Snapped season 29 episode 16: Who is Pamela Moss and what did she do? Born in Georgia in 1957, Pamela Moss was a gifted psychology student at Mercer University. However, in 1997, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her mother, Barbara Frye.As per Oxygen, Moss became her mother's primary caregiver in 1996. However, that year Frye allegedly suffered a fatal fall down the stairs, leading to her death. While the incident was tagged an accident, a later investigation revealed that there was an indent on her skull and multiple drugs were found in her system.Following her mother's death, Pamela Moss stood to collect $500,000 in life insurance. Moreover, NBC reported that investigators found that she had stolen prescription pads from her employer’s office to obtain large quantities of medication, traces of which were found in her mother's toxicology reports.Pamela became the primary suspect in her mother's murder, and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 1997. After serving eight years in prison, Moss was released in 2005.Soon after her release, Moss married a retired contractor, Gene Moss, who was 17 years older than she. In October 2011, Gene was found dead in the shower, and Pamela claimed that he had been ill and suffered a stroke.Following his death, Pamela had him cremated even though family members said that Gene had always wanted a burial. Authorities did not perform an autopsy in the case of Gene, and no charges were filed in his death, as per Oxygen.The mysterious disappearance of William CokerIn late 2011, Pamela Moss met William Coker while promoting her grant-writing services. Coker was the owner of multiple businesses and rental properties, and he was reportedly planning to convert 40 of his properties into housing for the homeless through a nonprofit. According to Oxygen, he loaned Moss $85,000 to start the organization.On March 13, 2012, William Coker left home in Henry County for a business meeting. Later that day, his wife Judy started to worry after he did not answer her calls. Around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, Judy finally got a call back from him, but there was only silence on the other end of the line.Coker was missing, and the police got involved in the case. NBC reported that the police traced Coker’s last known location to a McDonald’s in Macon, where surveillance footage showed him buying coffee. He had also reportedly received a call from Moss at 11:05 a.m. that day. Pamela Moss claimed that she was meeting Coker that morning.Pamela Moss was arrested at her home (Image via Getty)On March 18, 2011, investigator Jamey Jones visited Moss’s home in the River North community. He noticed a foul smell of natural gas and decomposition in her house, prompting him to investigate it.According to Oxygen, authorities finally found a black tarp concealing Coker’s decomposed body beneath Moss's porch. They also discovered a plastic tub containing bloody tarps, gloves, trash bags, and a bone fragment.There were over 200 bloodstains, and they also found the murder weapon in her house. It was a hammer. An autopsy revealed that William Coker died from blunt force trauma to the head.Investigators also found that Moss had left a fireplace starter running to fill the home with gas. She had also placed lit matches in the sink, allegedly attempting to cause an explosion to destroy evidence.Email evidence revealed that Coker had demanded the repayment of the $85,000 he loaned her and threatened to involve law enforcement. According to prosecutors, Moss had lured Coker to her home and killed him.Moss's trial and sentencingThe following day, Pamela Moss’s half-sister, Carolyn Holland, called 911 to report that Moss had attempted suicide by drug overdosing. It was the same substances that she allegedly used to kill her mother. However, Moss survived and, on March 20, 2011, she was charged with felony murder, as reported by NBC.Pamela Moss was put on trial and was found guilty by the jury. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is currently serving her sentence at Pulaski State Prison in Georgia.Catch the full case on Oxygen.