  Drew Peterson's crime - A detailed case overview

Drew Peterson's crime - A detailed case overview

By Sneha Haldar
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:22 GMT
Drew Peterson's case explored on Dateline tonight (Image via Getty)

Drew Peterson, who is now 71 years old, has been incarcerated for over a decade. He is serving a 38-year sentence for the 2004 murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Formerly a police sergeant, Peterson made national headlines in 2007 after the suspicious disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Ann Peterson, who was 23 at the time.

Although he was never charged in her case, Peterson was one of the major suspects in her disappearance. This also led the police to revisit Savio's death in 2004, which resulted in the conviction of Drew Peterson.

The case of Peterson was explored on NBC's Dateline episode, Infamous, which originally premiered on November 19, 2021. The episode was re-aired on July 31, 2025, and is available for streaming on Peacock.

The murder of Kathleen Savio: Drew Peterson was convicted of killing his third wife

Drew Peterson and Kathleen Savio got divorced in 2003. Months later, in March 2004, Savio's body was discovered in a dry bathtub with a large wound on her head. Initially, according to The Guardian, her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

It was only after Peterson's fourth wife mysteriously disappeared in 2007 that Savio's case was reopened. Her body was sent for another autopsy, where evidence of a struggle was discovered, and it was concluded that she had been murdered.

Drew Peterson was indicted for the murder of Kathleen in 2009, and after a high-profile trial in 2012, he was convicted. As per CNN, he was sentenced to 38 years in prison by a judge in February 2013.

Stacy Ann Peterson's disappearance

Peterson was never charged with the disappearance of his fourth wife, who vanished in October 2007. However, as per ABC, he remains a prime suspect in the case.

The prosecutors believed that Stacy might have had crucial evidence connecting Peterson to Savio’s murder, and it was ultimately her case that led to the reopening of Savio’s case and Peterson’s conviction. According to Peterson, Stacy left him for another man. But her family, as well as authorities, believed otherwise.

Drew Peterson's trial and sentencing

Peterson's trial drew media attention, especially due to his demeanor in court. As reported by The Guardian, during his sentencing, he had shouted out:

"I did not kill Kathleen!"

Following his outburst, Peterson addressed the judge and cried, claiming he had been unfairly convicted.

Drew Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of Savio. He was initially incarcerated at Menard Correctional Center in Illinois and later transferred to the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 2017. He was later moved to an undisclosed out-of-state facility in December 2019 for security reasons, as per a report by CBS News.

A murder attempt

While Peterson was incarcerated, he plotted the murder of Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow from behind bars, as per CBS News. Glasgow was the prosecutor who put him away. On May 31, 2016, Peterson was convicted of solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire. He received an additional 40-year sentence in July of that year.

Drew Peterson continues to fight his conviction, and his present legal team, now led by a public defender, has argued that his former attorney, Joel Brodsky, failed to provide competent representation, as reported by ABC News. According to Peterson and his legal team, Brodsky did not allow Peterson to testify in his own trial.

Catch the case of Peterson on Peacock.

Edited by Riya Peter
