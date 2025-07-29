Barbara Garcia's crime- A detailed case overview

Barbara Garcia's episode was re-aired today on Oxygen's Snapped. The Snapped episode originally premiered on October 22, 2017, and it covered the case of a 51-year-old nurse from Hobart, Indiana, who was convicted of murdering her husband, Cipriano Garcia, by overdosing him on insulin on October 30, 2003.
Garcia overdosed her husband following a heated argument between the couple over money and Barbara's gambling problems. The Snapped episode covers in detail the murder of Cipriano Garcia and the conviction of Barbara Garcia in the case, with detailed interviews from investigators and others connected to the case.
Cipriano Garcia was murdered by his wife, Barbara Garcia
A retired nurse hailing from Hobart, Indiana, Barbara Garcia murdered Cipriano Garcia, her husband, with an overdose of insulin injections. The incident took place on October 30, 2003. It reportedly was preceded by an altercation Barbara had with her husband regarding financial issues, especially her gambling troubles.
Barbara had drugged Cipriano by giving him a beverage laced with Klonopin and Artane before using the insulin injections she had stolen from her diabetic daughter.
Barbara then asked her daughter, Tammy Garcia, to assist her in hiding Cipriano’s body. She told Tammy that he had died of a cardiac arrest. However, she wanted to conceal the body to keep his death a secret so that they could keep receiving his retirement and social security money.
Barbara and Tammy managed to drag Cipriano's body to the garage. They intended to get the body into a vehicle so that they could dispose of it somewhere secluded.
Barbara took two days to dispose of the body
However, despite all their attempts, Barbara and Tammy could not manage to get the body into a vehicle. So they left it in the garage for a while and pretended that everything was normal. The next day, which was Halloween, Barbara Garcia even got her hair done and handed out candy to kids who were trick-or-treating.
The next day, the mother and daughter finally managed to move the body. They placed the body in a truck and drove to Illinois, and dumped the body near a lake after wrapping it in a rug and tying it with electrical cords.
Cipriano Gracia's body was discovered by a passerby on November 3, 2003. The body was identified, and an autopsy was conducted. The results showed that there was an abnormally high insulin level in his body, which had caused his death.
Barbara Garcia was arrested
On November 10, 2003, Barbara was charged with the murder of her husband, Cipriano Garcia. It came to light that Cipriano had found out about Barbara's gambling problem and the losses she had incurred. He had then threatened to freeze her access to his money.
Barbara feared that Cipriano would discover that she had withdrawn $4000 from his account to settle her debts, which is why she ended up murdering him to cover up her financial situation.
Barbara Garcia's jury trial began on September 26, 2005. She was pronounced guilty on October 4, 2005, and the court sentenced her to 55 years in prison. She managed to avoid the maximum 65-year term owing to the fact that she had no criminal history.
Tammy Garcia admitted her role in the crime, and she was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Today's Oxygen Snapped episode explores this case in detail.