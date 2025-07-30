Kevin Jiang's murder - A detailed case overview

Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old Yale graduate and a former Army National Guardsman, was shot to death in what appeared to be a road rage incident on February 6, 2021. His case has been explored in the 48 Hours episode titled The Ivy League Murder, which initially premiered on January 25, 2025, on CBS.Jiang was gunned down in a street not far from his fiancée's apartment in New Haven, Connecticut, and the incident was initially tagged as a road rage incident. However, further investigations began to unravel deeper secrets, and the case became more complex than initially thought. The 48 Hours episode will be re-aired tonight on CBS.Kevin Jiang was shot to death by a motoristKevin Jiang was returning home on the night of February 6, 2021, after spending the day with his fiancée, Zion Perry. The couple went hiking and ice fishing, and ended the date with dinner at New Haven. According to a CBS News article updated on January 26, 2025, Jiang left Perry's apartment at 8:30 PM that evening and headed back to his apartment in his Prius.He had barely driven two blocks when a dark SUV hit his car. Jiang got out of his Prius to check the damage and talk to the driver when he was shot eight times by him at close range.The lead investigator in the case, David Zaweski, reportedly told 48 Hours that there were many eyewitnesses to the incident. One witness also claimed that the shooter, who was dressed in all black, got down from the vehicle and stood over his victim, and continued firing. Surveillance video, which captured the incident, reportedly confirmed this.A possible lead was foundWhile at first Kevin Jiang's murder appeared to be a violent case of road rage, investigators on the case believed that there was a personal motive. An investigation into the incident began, and the only initial lead they had was a vague image of a dark SUV from surveillance footage at the scene.The next day, authorities got a call from Sergeant Jeffrey Mills, who provided them with shocking information that led them to a suspect. CBS reported that the night Kevin Jiang was murdered, a similar dark SUV had called 911 after being stuck on a desolate snow-covered railroad track outside a scrap metal yard. The motorist's name was Qinxuan Pan, and he was from Malden, Massachusetts.At that time, Mills was not aware of the murder that had taken place just an hour before. Since Pan had a clean record, he helped him get a tow for his car and also put him up at a nearby hotel. The next day, there was another 911 call from Arby's, which reported that employees had found a bag containing a gun and a box of .45 caliber bullets in the store.The Arby's was near the hotel where Pan was put up, and it was then that Mills finally made the connection. By then, he was aware of Kevin Jiang's murder, and the dark SUV that hit his car was similar to Pan's. Mills called up the New Haven homicide department to report the clue on February 7.The reason behind Kevin Jiang's murder View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing investigations, it was discovered that Qinxuan Pan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), never stayed in the hotel where Mills dropped him off. Even though he was the primary suspect in the case, investigators initially found no direct link between Pan and the victim, Kevin Jiang, which raised doubts about his involvement in the shooting. Subsequent investigation revealed a mutual connection between Pan and Jiang: Zion Perry, Jiang's fiancée. According to CBS, based on available evidence, authorities developed a theory that Pan may have harbored an undisclosed infatuation with Perry. Moreover, the fact that Kevin was murdered one week after Perry publicly announced her engagement to him supported this line of inquiry. Investigators also considered the possibility that Pan may have committed additional shootings in the area before Jiang's murder in an attempt to disguise the killing as part of a broader pattern of random violence.The arrest and sentencing of Qinxuan PanFollowing the incident, a large-scale manhunt was initiated for Pan. CBS reported that authorities were concerned he might attempt to flee the country. The U.S. Marshals became involved in the investigation after it was revealed that Pan's family controlled assets worth millions of dollars.Investigators later found that Pan's parents had withdrawn a considerable amount of cash and were traveling south with him shortly after the murder. They were eventually tracked down and stopped in Georgia, where they claimed that Pan was no longer with them. Authorities suspected that the parents knew his whereabouts and were hiding them.Several weeks later, Pan's mother used a hotel clerk's phone to contact her son. Law enforcement traced the call to a boarding house in Alabama, where Pan was located and arrested. As per CBS, at the time of his arrest, he had approximately $20,000 in cash, multiple cell phones, and his father's passport.Qinxuan Pan pleaded guilty to the murder of Kevin Jiang in April 2024, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.Catch the 48 Hours episode tonight for more on the case.