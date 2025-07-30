5 chilling details about Akia Eggleston's disappearance ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable

Dateline: Unforgettable Season 6, Episode 9 dives into May 2017, Akia Eggleston, a 22-year-old Baltimore woman, eight months pregnant with her second child, vanished days before her planned baby shower. Last seen on May 3, 2017, withdrawing money for a new apartment, Akia’s disappearance sparked a years-long investigation. Her family, alarmed by her absence and the emptying of her apartment, suspected foul play.

Despite extensive searches, her body was never found, and the case, initially a missing person’s report, was reclassified as a homicide. The investigation revealed a complex web of relationships and digital evidence pointing to her boyfriend, Michael Robertson, who was convicted in 2023 of her murder and that of her unborn son.

The case is explored in Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 6, episode 9, The Day Akia Disappeared, airing July 31, 2025, on Oxygen, streamable on Oxygen.com or Peacock with a subscription.

Five key details about Akia Eggleston's disappearance in Dateline: Unforgettable

1) Sudden disappearance before the baby shower

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Madhuri Mohite)

Akia Eggleston, eight months pregnant, was last seen on May 3, 2017, in Baltimore, Maryland, withdrawing $572 from a BB&T Bank to secure a new apartment. She was excitedly planning her baby shower for May 7, 2017, to reveal her child's gender.

However, Akia never arrived at the event, alarming her family and friends. Her phone went silent after a final message inviting a friend to the shower at 5:22 p.m. on May 3. When loved ones checked her Cherry Hill apartment, they found it nearly empty, with her dresser and clothes gone, raising immediate concerns.

Her high-risk pregnancy and limited mobility made it unlikely she left voluntarily, prompting fears of foul play, according to GovDelivery.

2) Mysterious apartment clearing

Dateline: Unforgettable (Image via Unsplash/ @ Michal Balog)

When Akia’s family visited her Cherry Hill apartment after she missed her baby shower, they discovered her belongings, including her dresser and all her clothes, had been removed. Her bed remained, but the absence of personal items was suspicious, as Akia’s high-risk pregnancy limited her mobility, making it improbable she moved heavy items herself.

No roommates or friends reported assisting with a move, and apartment complex cameras were nonfunctional, providing no clues. Her bank card was later found outside the apartment, months after her disappearance. This unusual scene suggested someone else had cleared her home, possibly to obscure evidence, deepening the mystery of her fate, as per Oxygen

3) Complicated love triangle

Dateline: Unforgettable (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

Investigations into Akia’s life revealed a complex romantic situation involving her boyfriend, Michael Robertson, the father of her unborn child, and his ex-girlfriend, Haley Pomeroy, with whom he had two children, as per WBAL News.

However, Robertson was still involved with Pomeroy, leading to tensions. A volatile argument between Robertson and Pomeroy occurred the night before Akia’s disappearance, as per WBAL News. This love triangle provided investigators with a potential motive, as Robertson’s divided commitments and relationship conflicts came under scrutiny during the investigation.

4) Suspicious digital evidence

Dateline: Unforgettable (Image via Unsplash/ @ sarah b)

Detectives relied heavily on digital forensics due to the lack of physical evidence. Cell phone records placed Robertson near Akia’s apartment on May 3, 2017, around the time she vanished. Her phone activity ceased after 6:57 p.m. that day, suggesting it was turned off or disabled, as per GovDelivery.

Robertson’s Google searches after Akia’s disappearance included queries like “where does Baltimore city trash go when picked up” and “Baltimore city landfill,” raising suspicions about his involvement. These searches, combined with inconsistencies in his statements and his failure to aid in the search for Akia, built a circumstantial case pointing to his role in her disappearance and presumed murder, according to GovDelivery.

5) Michael Robertson's conviction without a body

Dateline: Unforgettable (Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

Despite exhaustive searches, Akia’s body and that of her unborn son, Anubis, were never recovered, complicating the case. Initially treated as a missing person’s case, it was reclassified as a homicide in 2022. In 2023, Michael Robertson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder based on circumstantial evidence, including phone records and his suspicious search history, as per CBS News.

He received two consecutive life sentences and is incarcerated at Western Correctional Institution in Maryland. The absence of Akia’s remains left her family without closure, though the conviction provided some justice, according to CBS News.

Watch Dateline: Unforgettable on NBC.

