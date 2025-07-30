  • home icon
  • Shows
  • 5 chilling details about 26-year-old Kevin Jiang's murder

5 chilling details about 26-year-old Kevin Jiang's murder

By Sneha Haldar
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:59 GMT
NYPD police officer Didarul Islam killed in a mass shooting attack - Source: Getty
NYPD police officer Didarul Islam killed in a mass shooting attack - Source: Getty

48 Hours is re-airing the episode on the Kevin Jiang murder case tonight, July 30, 2025, on CBS. Originally premiered on January 25, 2025, the episode titled The Ivy League Murder, explores the gruesome murder of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old Yale graduate and a former Army National Guard member.

Ad

Jiang was shot to death in what appeared to be a road rage incident on February 6, 2021, in New Haven, Connecticut. While the incident was initially tagged as an event of road rage, further investigations revealed that there was more to it than met the eye.

Kevin Jiang's murder: 5 details from the case

Before the 48 Hours episode airs, here are five key details from the case:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1. The murder of Kevin Jiang

Ad

Kevin Jiang was shot down on the evening of February 6, 2021, while driving home after spending the day with his fiancée, Zion Perry, in New Haven, Connecticut. He left her apartment at 8:30 p.m. and had barely driven two blocks when a dark SUV hit his Toyota Prius.

When Jiang got out of his car to assess the damage, the driver of the SUV shot him eight times at close range. Eyewitnesses and surveillance footage confirmed the brutal nature of the attack.

Ad

2. Early leads and a suspicious encounter

The case was initially considered an unfortunate incident of road rage. This changed when Sergeant Jeffrey Mills reported an encounter the same night. He told the investigators on Jiang's case that he had helped a man named Qinxuan Pan, whose dark SUV was stuck on train tracks near a scrap yard.

At the time, Mills was unaware of Jiang’s murder. The following day, an Arby's reported they found a bag containing a gun and .45 caliber bullets in their shop, which was located close to the hotel where Pan was dropped off.

Ad

When Mills learned of the homicide case, he managed to make the connection between the killer and Pan. He then alerted New Haven police, connecting Pan to the crime scene.

3. Discovery of a motive

Qinxuan Pan was an MIT graduate from Malden, Massachusetts. Following investigations, the police found that the victim and Pan were connected through Jiang's fiancée, Zion Perry. Piecing together the evidence, the authorities concluded that Pan may have had an unreciprocated romantic interest in Perry.

Ad
Ad

This led them to conclude that the murder was motivated by jealousy, especially since it occurred only a week after Perry publicly announced her engagement to Jiang. Further, they also theorized that Pan may have staged additional shootings in the area to make Jiang’s death seem like random violence.

4. The manhunt and arrest

Pan became the primary suspect in the case, and authorities launched a nationwide manhunt for him, fearing that he might flee the country. The U.S. Marshals also got involved in the case when investigators found that Pan’s wealthy parents withdrew large amounts of cash and were traveling south with him.

Ad

They were intercepted in Georgia, but his parents claimed they were unaware of his whereabouts. It was only weeks later, when Pan’s mother used a hotel phone to contact her son, that authorities managed to trace the call. Pan was hiding out in a boarding house in Alabama, from which he was arrested.

5. Plea and sentencing

Qinxuan Pan was arrested and faced murder charges. In April 2024, he pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. At the time of his sentencing, Kevin Jiang's mother and fiancée both agreed that the sentence was too lenient.

Ad

Catch more about the case tonight on 48 Hours.

About the author
Sneha Haldar

Sneha Haldar

Twitter icon

Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.

As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.

If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.

A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications