5 chilling details about 26-year-old Kevin Jiang's murder

48 Hours is re-airing the episode on the Kevin Jiang murder case tonight, July 30, 2025, on CBS. Originally premiered on January 25, 2025, the episode titled The Ivy League Murder, explores the gruesome murder of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old Yale graduate and a former Army National Guard member.Jiang was shot to death in what appeared to be a road rage incident on February 6, 2021, in New Haven, Connecticut. While the incident was initially tagged as an event of road rage, further investigations revealed that there was more to it than met the eye.Kevin Jiang's murder: 5 details from the case Before the 48 Hours episode airs, here are five key details from the case:1. The murder of Kevin JiangKevin Jiang was shot down on the evening of February 6, 2021, while driving home after spending the day with his fiancée, Zion Perry, in New Haven, Connecticut. He left her apartment at 8:30 p.m. and had barely driven two blocks when a dark SUV hit his Toyota Prius.When Jiang got out of his car to assess the damage, the driver of the SUV shot him eight times at close range. Eyewitnesses and surveillance footage confirmed the brutal nature of the attack.2. Early leads and a suspicious encounterThe case was initially considered an unfortunate incident of road rage. This changed when Sergeant Jeffrey Mills reported an encounter the same night. He told the investigators on Jiang's case that he had helped a man named Qinxuan Pan, whose dark SUV was stuck on train tracks near a scrap yard.At the time, Mills was unaware of Jiang's murder. The following day, an Arby's reported they found a bag containing a gun and .45 caliber bullets in their shop, which was located close to the hotel where Pan was dropped off. When Mills learned of the homicide case, he managed to make the connection between the killer and Pan. He then alerted New Haven police, connecting Pan to the crime scene.3. Discovery of a motiveQinxuan Pan was an MIT graduate from Malden, Massachusetts. Following investigations, the police found that the victim and Pan were connected through Jiang's fiancée, Zion Perry. Piecing together the evidence, the authorities concluded that Pan may have had an unreciprocated romantic interest in Perry. This led them to conclude that the murder was motivated by jealousy, especially since it occurred only a week after Perry publicly announced her engagement to Jiang. Further, they also theorized that Pan may have staged additional shootings in the area to make Jiang's death seem like random violence.4. The manhunt and arrestPan became the primary suspect in the case, and authorities launched a nationwide manhunt for him, fearing that he might flee the country. The U.S. Marshals also got involved in the case when investigators found that Pan's wealthy parents withdrew large amounts of cash and were traveling south with him.They were intercepted in Georgia, but his parents claimed they were unaware of his whereabouts. It was only weeks later, when Pan's mother used a hotel phone to contact her son, that authorities managed to trace the call. Pan was hiding out in a boarding house in Alabama, from which he was arrested.5. Plea and sentencingQinxuan Pan was arrested and faced murder charges. In April 2024, he pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. At the time of his sentencing, Kevin Jiang's mother and fiancée both agreed that the sentence was too lenient.Catch more about the case tonight on 48 Hours.