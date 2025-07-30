Akia Eggleston's disappearance - A detailed case overview

In May 2017, 22‑year‑old Akia Eggleston, eight months pregnant, vanished under deeply troubling circumstances in Baltimore, Maryland. She was last seen on May 3, 2017, withdrawing about $572 from a BB&T bank, money she intended for a deposit on a new home she planned to share with the unborn child’s father. When she failed to attend her baby shower on May 7, family and friends sounded the alarm.

Discovering her dresser and clothes missing, but with her bed left behind, raised concerns about the physical plausibility of her having moved, given her high‑risk pregnancy. As time passed without contact or activity on her phone, social media, or bank accounts, investigators and loved ones came to fear the worst.

Akia Eggleston's story was first aired on the 2022 NBC true-crime series Dateline and is set to re-air in the Dateline: Unforgettable episode 9, titled "The Day Akia Disappeared," of Season 6 on July 31, 2025, on NBC.

Real story behind Akia Eggleston’s disappearance

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Eduardo Soares)

Akia Eggleston vanished on May 3, 2017, after a day that began just like any other. That afternoon, she withdrew approximately $500 from a downtown BB&T bank—unusual for her—and was seen on surveillance, apparently planning a deposit for a new apartment she would share with her unborn baby’s father, as per the Charley Project. She sent Facebook messages, purchased money orders, and spoke to friends, all while appearing excited about upcoming plans.

Later that day, she took a Lyft ride to her Cherry Hill apartment, and her cellphone was active until roughly 4:00 pm. After that, her phone went silent. Between 5:22 pm and around 6:00 pm, no incoming or outgoing messages or calls were made. Her projected baby shower on May 7 never happened—she did not show up, and was then reported missing by loved ones, as per GovDelivery

Investigation and suspect

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

Following Akia Eggleston's disappearance, investigators combed through her apartment only to find her bed left behind; her dresser, clothes, and personal items were missing—an implausible feat given her advanced pregnancy, according to Charley Project.

Cell phone records, Lyft ride logs, Facebook messages, and bank transaction timestamps all pointed to a steady timeline ending abruptly in the early evening of May 3. Investigators identified Michael Robertson, the father of her unborn child, as the prime suspect: he was the only person with motive, means, and opportunity, yet he failed to attend the baby shower and then disappeared for months, as per GovDelivery.

Authorities later discovered contradictory statements from Robertson about his interactions with Eggleston. His Google history included searches about Baltimore trash disposal, suggesting attempts to dispose of evidence. Despite no body or DNA, the circumstantial evidence—including digital footprints and Robertson’s behavior—placed him at the center of the unfolding case, according to GovDelivery.

Trial, Verdict, and Aftermath

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

In February 2022, Michael Robertson was arrested and charged with two counts of first‑degree murder in the deaths of Akia Eggleston and her unborn child. Investigators presented a tapestry of digital and behavioral evidence: phone records showing he and Eggleston were together before communications ceased, lies in multiple interviews, misleading text‑message exchanges, and searches about waste disposal in Baltimore, CBS News

In July 2023, a Baltimore jury found Robertson guilty on both counts, despite no physical remains ever being recovered. The prosecution successfully argued that the circumstantial details formed a strong, cohesive case held together by patterns across cellphone logs, financial documents, and digital searches, according to WBAL News.

Robertson now faces two life sentences, and though justice by conviction has been achieved, Akia Eggleston’s body has never been found, as per CBS. Her family continues to mourn while hoping for more answers, as the wider community reflects on how her story underscores the importance of persistent media and community attention in missing‑person investigations.

