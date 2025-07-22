“Would have required 10 seasons” — Amy Bradley’s brother shares how complex her case is ahead of Netflix docuseries

In 1998, Amy Bradley disappeared from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship without a trace. Despite more than two decades of searching, no conclusive answers had been found. The new Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing brought renewed attention to her case. However, her brother, Brad Bradley, emphasized that the real story goes much deeper than what’s shown on screen.While the family supported the documentary and efforts to bring more attention to Amy Bradley's case, her brother noted that the limited format simply scratched the surface. He posted on X on July 19, 2025, commenting on how he felt that though the producers did an amazing job, it would require more seasons to explain the whole case.&quot;Would have required 10 seasons to tell it all, but we thought the producers did an awesome job overall and are happy with the response so far. Still waiting for that one call,' read Brad Bradley's tweet.Brad Bradley highlights the depth of the investigation of Amy Bradley's disappearanceBrad Bradley has spent nearly 30 years trying to get to the bottom of his sister's disappearance. Despite his mixed feelings about the Netflix series, he acknowledged the quality of its production and its wide reach. However, he pointed out that the story was far too complex for the limited runtime of the series.“Yes, we support it, but it was not a complete account and left out quite a bit of information,&quot; said Bradley.He followed up with an explanation of just how large the investigation and personal journey had been over the years. Brad also found it a bit overwhelming how much effort his family had put in since Amy was last seen on March 24, 1998, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:&quot;For 27 years, my family has searched for Amy. We will not stop. The Netflix docuseries 'Amy Bradley Is Missing' is shining a light on her story and we need your help to follow leads and find answers. Please consider donating and sharing.&quot;To support his ongoing efforts, Brad shared a GoFundMe page to raise funds to follow leads, consult with experts, procure legal assistance, and travel for investigations.The Netflix docuseries brings renewed attention to the case of Amy Bradley's disappearanceThe three-part docuseries Amy Bradley is Missing tells a shortened story of Amy's disappearance. The series revisits the morning Amy disappeared from her family's cabin balcony while the ship was en route to Curaçao. It features interviews with her parents, Ron and Iva, her brother Brad, and witnesses.The documentary covers everything from potential sightings in Curaçao to conflicting reports involving cruise staff, and voicing ideas about abduction and human trafficking. One frightening allegation came from a witness from the U.S. Navy who claimed that a woman named Amy had asked him for help at a brothel in 1999.Members of the crew remain persons of interest for the family due to inconsistencies in the information given, including even their polygraphs. For instance, Alister Douglas, who was last seen with Amy a few hours before she disappeared, had been described as inconsistent with the statements given.Although the docuseries touches on some of the significant events, Brad's comments imply that there is plenty more going on that is not being shown, details, leads, evidence, etc.Amy was declared legally dead in 2010, but her family still holds out hope for closure. As per Ladbible, the FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for tips. Meanwhile, according to a CNN report dated January 3, 2011, the family had put up their own bounty of $250,000 for information to get Amy Bradley back.Interested viewers can watch Amy Bradley is Missing on Netflix.