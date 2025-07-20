"Let her rest in peace"—Netflix’s Amy Bradley documentary faces backlash as viewers dismiss it as a "cash grab"

Amy Bradley was a 23-year-old woman who disappeared on March 24, 1998, while aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas, as reported by People magazine. The Virginia native had been on a family vacation to the Caribbean with her parents, Ron and Iva Bradley, and her younger brother, Brad.After spending time at the ship's nightclub, Amy went back to her cabin and sat on the balcony. According to her family, she was last seen around 5:30 AM. As per People magazine, when her father went to check on her at 6 AM, she was gone, leaving behind only a polo shirt and sandals.Despite an extensive search by the FBI and the Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard, Amy was never found. Her disappearance remains one of the most baffling cases in the true crime world.A Netflix documentary series titled Amy Bradley is Missing, released on July 16, 2025, delves into the perplexing circumstances surrounding Amy's disappearance. However, not everyone is happy with the series being available on Netflix. Many viewers have expressed their thoughts on social media, claiming that the project makes money off of Amy's case. One fan on Reddit voiced their anger by writing:“I’m sick of these cash-grab “exposés” by wannabe true crime content creators. It’s natural for her family to want to believe that she’s alive, but to continue to feed them false hope is reprehensible. Even if she had been trafficked, which she wasn’t, there’s less than zero chance she’s still alive after 27 years. Let her rest in peace.”A screenshot of the comment (Image via Reddit/r/MissingPersons)This comment echoes the sentiments of many people who see this series as an attempt to profit from a tragic situation, rather than genuinely seeking answers or offering closure.“It's so gross. The last place she was definitively seen was on that balcony,” a Reddit comment read.“They’ve paid “investigators” tons of money to find Amy. Her brother said it’s better that she’s been missing all these years than it would be to know she was dead. This family is sick and because of this film, their delusions will be supported by people unfamiliar with the case once again. Shame on the filmmakers and people who took part in this film,” another netizen added.These responses seemingy reflect a discontent among viewers regarding how the documentary is handling the case, with many suggesting it exploits both the Bradley family’s grief and the public’s thirst for sensational stories.“Netflix documentary seemed to be trying to make her seem like she looked like a super model,” a viewer remarked.“This doc has to be one of Netflix’s most irresponsible,” a Reddit user stated.“Couldn’t even watch the whole Netflix doco and I love a true crime doco,” another person expressed.Some facts about the disappearance of Amy BradleyAmy Bradley’s disappearance is shrouded in mystery, and the details surrounding it have raised numerous questions over the years. Since she vanished from the cruise ship, the crew immediately launched a search but discovered no leads. Investigators speculated that she might have fallen overboard, but her lifeguard training made this less likely.Several theories emerged over the years regarding what happened to Amy. As per Tudum by Netflix, a possible lead came when a taxi driver claimed to have seen Amy in Curaçao on the day of the ship’s departure. There were also reports of sightings in 1998 by two Canadian divers who believed they saw Amy in the company of two men on a beach. Despite these claims, no conclusive evidence was found to confirm any of these sightings.Another theory suggested that Amy had been trafficked after disembarking the ship, with a U.S. Navy petty officer reporting that he had seen a woman in a brothel who claimed to be Amy.In addition to the sightings, there were other strange occurrences. For instance, Amy’s family filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean cruise ship in 1999, but it was dismissed, as reported by Fox News. Despite the numerous leads, Amy was never located, and her disappearance remains unresolved.Read More: The true story behind Amy Bradley is MissingAbout Netflix documentary Amy Bradley is MissingThe Netflix documentary Amy Bradley is Missing attempts to provide a fresh look into the case, offering a close look at the Bradleys' years of searching for their daughter.The three-part docuseries explores multiple theories surrounding Amy’s disappearance, with the filmmakers conducting interviews with family members, witnesses, and investigators. Amy's life before she went missing is also explored in the documentary. It also sheds light on her personal relationships and the fact that she came out as gay to her family and friends.According to Tudum by Netflix, one of the major theories presented in the documentary revolves around Alister “Yellow” Douglas, a cruise ship entertainer who was seen with Amy before she disappeared. Some doubt his involvement in Amy's disappearance despite a polygraph test and FBI clearance. The documentary investigates these claims and adds details to the timeline.Read More: Amy Bradley Is Missing (docuseries) release date, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the docuseries, it is shown that Amy may have been trafficked. Witness accounts, including the Navy petty officer who said he met Amy in a brothel, support this theory. Although this theory has yet to be confirmed, it continues to fuel speculation among those following the case. Read More: Amy Bradley is Missing - A detailed case overviewAmy Bradley is Missing is now available to stream on Netflix.