5 chilling details about 'Amy Bradley is Missing'

The disappearance of Amy Bradley remains one of the most puzzling and chilling mysteries of the late 20th century. As stated by People, on March 24, 1998, Amy Bradley, a 23-year-old college graduate, was last seen on a family cruise on the Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas.

Ad

Amy was last seen taking a break on her balcony in her cabin after going to the ship's nightclub. When her dad checked on her in the morning, the room was empty. No sign of her was found on the ship, even after a thorough search.

To this day, no one knows her whereabouts. Amy Bradley is Missing, a Netflix docuseries, delves into her mysterious disappearance and the investigation.

The directors of the show, Ari Mark and Phil Lott, mentioned to People on June 25, 2025:

Ad

Trending

"There are a few stories that you just have to tell and many that deserve to be told... This was a must-do for us."

The strange disappearance of Amy Bradley while she was on a family cruise is the subject of a three-part documentary series called Amy Bradley is Missing.

The docuseries, set to release on Netflix on July 16, 2025, sheds light on the enduring pain of Amy’s family, who remain convinced that she is still alive.

Ad

Chilling facts about the disappearance of Amy Bradley

A still from the Netflix series about Bradley's incident (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

1) Amy disappeared in the middle of the night

Ad

Amy Bradley’s disappearance occurred in the dead of night while the cruise ship was between destinations. On March 24, 1998, after enjoying an evening of dancing at the ship’s nightclub, Amy was last seen resting on her cabin’s balcony.

Brad, her brother, had spent the night with her at the club but then went back to his cabin. The next morning, their father went to see how Amy was doing and found her cabin empty.

Ad

The door to the balcony was open, and she left behind her sandals and polo shirt, among other things.

According to the investigators, there were no signs of a struggle or anything that could indicate that she had left the cabin voluntarily. Despite a search of the ship and its surrounding areas, Amy Bradley was nowhere to be found.

2) The ship’s crew's response raised suspicion

A still from the Netflix series about Bradley' incident (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Another chilling detail about the Amy Bradley case was the inadequate response by the cruise ship’s crew after her disappearance. According to Amy’s parents, Ron and Iva, the ship’s personnel were slow to react when the family reported Amy missing. They stated to NBC News in 2005:

Ad

"When we discovered Amy missing, we begged the ship's personnel to not put the gangway down, to not allow anybody to leave the ship. And we told them that if Amy had left the room for any more than 15 minutes, she would have left us a note. And they put the gangway down anyway. People left the ship in Curaçao."

Ad

The crew allowed passengers to disembark in Curacao, despite the family's request to hold everyone aboard for a potential investigation. This led to fears that critical evidence or witnesses might have been lost.

There were more questions about whether there was a cover-up because the cruise line wouldn't help.

3) Unsettling eyewitness accounts

A still from the Netflix series about Bradley' incident (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

In the days following Bradley’s disappearance, several witnesses came forward with strange and unsettling accounts. Some passengers reported seeing a woman matching Amy’s description on the ship’s upper decks in the early morning hours.

Ad

There were also reports of a woman being escorted by an unidentified male crew member, although this was never confirmed to be Amy. Other accounts suggested that she may have been seen in a potentially compromising situation with a crew member, raising concerns of foul play.

These conflicting reports only deepened the mystery surrounding her fate and pointed to the possibility that Amy had been taken or lured away by someone on board the ship.

Ad

4) Theories of Amy’s fate are as mysterious as ever

A still from the Netflix series about Bradley' incident (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Another chilling aspect of Amy Bradley’s disappearance is the numerous theories that have emerged over the years, none of which have been conclusively proven. Some believe she was thrown overboard during the night, possibly after an altercation.

Ad

Others suggest that she may have been kidnapped or sold into s*x trafficking, especially given that some individuals in the Caribbean and South America have reportedly seen her in the years following her disappearance.

Even though these sightings have never been proven, they keep giving Amy's family hope that she is still alive.

Also Read: 5 chilling details about Ariet Girgis's murder

5) The FBI’s ongoing investigation and the family’s belief in her survival

Ad

A still from the Netflix series about Bradley's incident (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Despite years of investigation, Bradley’s case remains open with the FBI. The agency has released age-progressed photos of Amy, and her family continues to hold out hope that she is alive. The family's unwavering belief in Amy’s survival is a powerful and emotional aspect of the case.

Ad

As per the directors' statement, published on People, the directors explained that this was not uncommon in unsolved cases, particularly since no body had ever been found, and the FBI still considered the case "open."

They spent several by discussing Amy. They met her brother, who lived next door, unpacked the duffel bag she had used during the family vacation that spring, and circled all around her red Miata. It was "all gassed up" and seemingly waiting for her return.

Ad

Even though years have passed, they have never given up hope that Amy is still alive. The Netflix show has interviews with Amy's family that show how strongly they believe their daughter is still alive and how hard they have worked to get justice for her.

The open-ended nature of the case, with no body or conclusive evidence, keeps Amy’s disappearance at the forefront of true-crime discussions.

Amy Bradley Is Missing will premiere on Netflix on July 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More