When does Sullivan's Crossing season 3 come out on Netflix? Details explored

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will officially arrive on Netflix US on August 11, 2025. The season first aired on CTV in Canada and was met with strong reviews and audience support. Now, it’s coming to a wider audience through Netflix.

Ad

The show follows Maggie Sullivan as she returns to her hometown to rebuild her life. Season 3 continues to explore themes of second chances, healing, and family. The series was created by Virgin River producer Roma Roth and is based on books by Robyn Carr.

Morgan Kohan plays Maggie, a skilled neurosurgeon who is having trouble in her personal life. Cal Jones, a quiet guy with a mysterious history, is played by Chad Michael Murray. Scott Patterson is back as Sully, Maggie's father, whom she hasn't seen in a long time. Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Lynda Boyd are also in the cast.

Ad

Trending

Everything we know about Sullivan's Crossing season 3

What is Sullivan's Crossing all about?

Sullivan's Crossing (Image via Netflix)

Maggie Sullivan, a talented neurosurgeon in Boston, experiences a drastic change in her life when she unexpectedly finds herself in legal trouble. She returns to her hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia, to find answers and calm because her job is on the line. Not only is she coming back to avoid the issue, but she also wants to reconnect with her roots, especially with her estranged father, Sully, who runs a rustic campground called Sullivan's Crossing.

Ad

There is also Cal Jones, a mysterious and kind-hearted newcomer with a past of his own that he doesn't want anybody to know about. Their relationship deepens, which makes Maggie's already complicated existence even more so. Sullivan's Crossing looks at themes of forgiveness, strength, and self-discovery in each season.

When does Sullivan's Crossing season 3 come out on Netflix?

Netflix US has graciously confirmed that Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is set to debut on August 11, 2025, following several months of anticipation. This is after the episode aired on CTV in Canada from late April to June. Netflix has the rights to stream the program in the US and Canada.

Ad

Season 1, which premiered on March 19, 2023, on CTV, and season 2 which premiered on April 14, 2024, are available on Netflix.

What happens in Sullivan's Crossing season 3?

Sullivan's Crossing (Image via Netflix)

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3, Maggie continues to adjust to life in Timberlake after the devastating conclusion of season 2. The fire at the restaurant that concluded the second season left the neighborhood with emotional scars that will endure for a long time. Maggie wants to go on, but she feels a lot of shame and sorrow. At the same time, her relationship with Cal changes as they both face the truth about their pasts.

Ad

The new season also deepens the stories of side characters, including Frank and Edna Cranebear, as well as Maggie’s childhood best friend, Sydney. The show's core themes are still family dynamics, regrets from the past, and emotional recovery. Sullivan's Crossing season 3 has 10 new episodes that continue to highlight powerful stories while making the show's cozy but tragic tone even stronger.

Why is there a delay between CTV and Netflix?

Earlier this year, CTV aired Sullivan's Crossing season 3. Netflix, on the other hand, is releasing it over two months later. There is a gap because Canadian networks, American cable (via The CW), and worldwide streaming services like Netflix have different license arrangements and staggered releases.

Ad

This happens frequently with series that are popular in more than one country, especially Canadian ones that get more popular after they air.

The CW has also shown all three seasons. Fans who want to view season 3 before it comes out on Netflix may do so there. US viewers will be able to watch all of the episodes on demand for the first time on August 11, 2025.

Is season 4 of Sullivan's Crossing confirmed?

Ad

Yes, Netflix had already secured the show's future even before Sullivan's Crossing season 3 arrived. CTV announced in June 2025 that it had acquired the show for a fourth season. The production for season 4 will begin on August 7, 2025, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It is projected to end by November 25, 2025.

There is no official release date for season 4 yet, but the show is scheduled to come back in the spring of 2026. If Netflix continues its current release strategy, US viewers might be able to watch season 4 on the platform by the summer of 2026.

Ad

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 brings more emotional depth, growth, and small-town charm as Maggie Sullivan faces new challenges. The season starts on Netflix US on August 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More