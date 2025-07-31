5 chilling details about Amy Mihaljevic's abduction

NBC's Dateline explores the haunting case of Amy Mihaljevic in the episode titled What Happened to Amy? The episode was originally aired on September 17, 2021, and it is scheduled to re-air tonight on the NBC network television. What Happened to Amy? delves into the details of the mysterious disappearance and gruesome murder of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic from Bay Village, Ohio. The case triggered a decades-long investigation where authorities worked relentlessly to piece together the evidence and the events that led up to her abduction, to find Amy's killer.Amy Mihaljevic's abduction and murder: 5 key details Before the episode returns tonight to explore the case in detail, here are five key points from the case.1) Amy Mihaljevic disappeared from Bay Village, Ohio On October 27, 1989, 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic vanished from Bay Village, Ohio, after school. Before she disappeared, she had told a friend that she was going to meet a man at the Bay Village Square shopping center.The man had previously called Amy, pretending to know her mother. He told her that her mother was getting a promotion and claimed that he wanted to help her buy a gift to celebrate the same. Amy went to the shopping center with a friend to meet the man, and that was the last time she was seen alive.2) Amy’s body was discovered four months laterAmy's disappearance sparked one of the largest child abduction investigations, and it drew national attention. After months of searching, her body was finally found on February 8, 1990, in Ashland County, approximately 50 miles from where she had disappeared.An autopsy confirmed that Amy was hit on the head and stabbed in the neck. However, it could not be confirmed whether she was sexually assaulted.3) Evidence was recovered from the scene of the crime Several pieces of physical evidence were recovered from the crime scene and made public in the hopes that someone might recognize them. These included a green curtain found near Amy’s body, a unique earring she was wearing, and a school binder she had with her.In 2016, forensic analysis revealed that dog hair was discovered on the curtain found near her body. The dog hair matched with Amy’s family dog, Jake, indicating that the curtain had likely been used to wrap her body.4) Similar calls were made before When investigations into Amy's disappearance were launched, two other young girls came forward with similar experiences. One of them reported receiving phone calls from a man who pretended to know her mother and wanted to help her surprise her mother with gifts.It was also revealed that Amy had even called her mother, Margaret, while she was with the man. However, her mother assumed that she was at home as usual. This move likely helped the abductor gain Amy's trust and also buy some time.5) Amy's case remains open and unsolved More than three decades later, Amy Mihaljevic’s case remains unsolved. Law enforcement continues to pursue new leads, and they have even offered a $50,000 reward for any information that would lead the police to the perpetrator.The Bay Village Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward by calling (440) 871-1234. Amy’s mother passed away in 2001, but her father, Mark, and brother Jason still hope for justice and answers.The case of Amy Mihaljevic will be explored on Dateline tonight.