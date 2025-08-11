5 chilling details about Pamela Moss's brutal crimes

Oxygen’s Snapped is set to re-air its episode on Pamela Moss tonight, August 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET. Originally premiered on July 25, 2021, the episode examines the chilling case of Georgia businessman William “Doug” Coker, whose disappearance on March 13, 2012, sparked an intense investigation that ultimately led police to a woman with a criminal history.As authorities searched for Coker, their attention turned to Pamela Carole Moss. Evidence eventually connected Moss to Coker’s murder, leading to her arrest, trial, and conviction. Snapped season 29 episode 16 revisits the case in detail.Pamela Moss's crimes: 5 key details about her case 1) Pamela Moss pleaded guilty to the murder of her motherPamela Moss's case is explored on Oxygen's Snapped (Image via Getty)Pamela Moss was born in Georgia in 1957 and studied psychology at Mercer University with what seemed to be a promising future ahead. In 1996, she became the primary caregiver for her mother, Barbara Frye, who later allegedly fell down a flight of stairs and died. Her death was initially ruled accidental.However, later investigation revealed an indentation on Frye’s skull and traces of multiple drugs in her system. Authorities also discovered that Moss had used her employer's prescription pads to obtain large amounts of the medication found in her mother's system.Pamela Moss was set to inherit $500,000 in life insurance upon her mother’s death. In 1997, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison.2) Pamela's marriage to Gene Moss and his mysterious deathAfter her release in 2005, Pamela Moss married retired contractor Gene Moss, who was 17 years older than her. Their marriage lasted until October 2011, when Gene was found dead in the shower. Pamela claimed he had been ill and suffered a stroke.She quickly arranged for his cremation, despite family members stating that Gene had always wanted a burial. Authorities did not perform an autopsy, and no charges were filed in connection with his death.3) Moss's acquaintance with William Coker View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn late 2011, Pamela met William &quot;Dough&quot; Coker, a businessman who owned multiple rental properties. He planned to convert 40 of them into housing for the homeless and entrusted Pamela with $85,000 to start a nonprofit organization.On March 13, 2012, Coker left for work and never returned. Surveillance footage showed him getting coffee at a McDonald’s in Macon, and phone records indicated he received a call from Moss shortly afterward. Later that day, his wife, Judy, also received a silent phone call from his number, and that was the last anyone heard from him.4) Discovery of Coker’s body Phone records and emails indicated that Pamela was one of the last people to be in contact with William Coker before he disappeared, leading police to suspect her involvement. Investigator Jamey Jones visited Moss’s home in the River North community to carry out investigations.Jones detected the smell of natural gas and decomposition inside the house. During the search, Coker's decomposed body was discovered beneath Pamela's porch. Investigators also found a plastic tub containing bloody tarps, gloves, trash bags, and a bone fragment, as well as blood stains and the murder weapon, a hammer. An autopsy confirmed that Coker died from blunt force trauma to the head.It was further determined that Pamela Moss had left a fireplace starter running to fill the house with gas. She also placed lit matches in the sink, suggesting an attempt to cause an explosion to destroy evidence.5) Pamela's trial and conviction On March 19, 2012, the day after Coker’s body was found, Pamela Moss’s half-sister, Carolyn Holland, called 911 to report Moss’s suicide attempt. She had overdosed on the same type of substances she was alleged to have used on her mother. However, Moss survived and was formally charged with felony murder.The jury found her guilty, and she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Pamela Moss is currently incarcerated at Pulaski State Prison in Georgia.Catch more about the case on Snapped.