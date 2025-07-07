Top 5 best Crime Junkie episodes you shouldn't miss

Crime Junkie, a weekly true crime podcast by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, has captivated millions with its simple and uncomplicated storytelling and in-depth explorations of frightening cases. Started in December 2017, Audiochuck, an Indianapolis media firm, regularly releases new episodes on Mondays, ranging from murders, missing persons, and mysteries to a casual tone that is like having friends chat with them.

The most recent episode of Crime Junkie, dropped July 7, 2025, delves into a chilling Midwest cold case, a disappearance from a small town of a young woman decades ago, with new information only now surfacing. The episode teases exclusive interviews with investigators and family members, revealing previously ignored clues.

Fans also had the opportunity to watch Crime Junkie live on tour, with an appearance at the Fox Theatre on March 7, 2025, where they discussed an unsolved 1970s murder. Listed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and crimejunkiepodcast.com, these episodes demonstrate why Crime Junkie stands on top as a true crime enthusiast's choice.

5 Best episodes of Crime Junkie

1. Murdered: Ellen Greenberg

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Martin Podsiad)

This episode of Crime Junkie investigates the death of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old Philadelphia teacher who was discovered in her apartment in 2011 with 20 stab wounds. The case was initially deemed a police-ruled suicide, but it caused outrage over the unlikely number of wounds and discrepancies in the investigation.

Ashley and Brit outline the crime scene, the fiancé's suspicious timeline, and the Greenberg family's persistent insistence that the case be reclassified as a homicide. The episode spotlights shortcomings in the original police work and questions whether a killer is still on the loose.

It is strong where hosts dissect forensic evidence and push for justice, so it's an engrossing listen for anyone who's fascinated by cases that defy the official line. The emotional intensity of the episode, combined with the continued struggle for answers, keeps listeners hooked.

2. Missing: Asha Degree

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Lou Levit)

This 2019 installment documents the mysterious disappearance of 9-year-old Asha Degree from Shelby, North Carolina, in 2000. Last spotted walking down a highway at 4 a.m., Asha disappeared, with a mess of clues, including a buried backpack discovered miles away. Ashley and Brit look at potential theories, abduction, runaway, or otherwise, while examining the pain inflicted on the family and the lack of progress on the case.

The episode is critical of the early dismissal of the case by authorities and reaffirms the need for public awareness. Its dramatic story and unsolved questions make it a showstopper, with fans frequently referencing it in forums for its emotional triggering. The hosts' skill in humanizing Asha and breaking down the complexity of the case keeps listeners engaged.

3. Murdered: The Watts Family

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Mattia)

Aired in 2018, this episode tells the sad 2018 Shanann Watts and her two daughters, murdered by her husband Chris Watts in Colorado. The hosts explain Shanann's busy social media life, presenting a picture of a perfect family, and set it side by side with Chris's chilling admission.

The show dramatizes the crime motive, discussing domestic violence and betrayal, and gets across the anguish of the victim's relatives. Ashley and Brit's sympathetic narration makes this episode even more poignant, particularly for family-crime victims themselves. Its close attention to the timeline and human toll distinguishes it.

4. Missing: Bryce Laspisa

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Izzy Edey)

This installment of Crime Junkie investigates the 2013 vanishing of 19-year-old college student Bryce Laspisa, who disappeared following a road trip in California. After displaying erratic behavior, Bryce's car was discovered overturned in a ravine, but he was not found.

Ashley and Brit discuss theories from mental illness to possible murder, along with bringing to light the difficulty of missing person cases. The strength of this episode is that it revolves around Bryce's family's desperation and the lack of resolution, calling listeners to remain alert about similar cases. The hosts' clear explanations and public call for tips make it engaging and actionable.

5. MURDERED: Jennifer Pan

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Daniel von Appen)

Dropped in 2020, this series discusses Jennifer Pan's case in 2010, where Jennifer, a Canadian, allegedly planned a home invasion that resulted in the murder of her mother and an attack on her father. Ashley and Brit explore the complex layers of Jennifer's double life, propelled by high parental expectations and the complicated scheme that did not work.

The episode provides new insights into a case sensationalized by Netflix's What Jennifer Did, with an emphasis on cultural pressure and psychological motives. Its close examination of the investigation and trial makes it a favorite among listeners who like sophisticated, motive-oriented tales.

