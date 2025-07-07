Is Heartland leaving Netflix? Reasons explored and where else can you watch the series

Heartland has remained one of the most-watched series on Netflix for years, especially in the United States. As viewers continue to stream the long-running Canadian family drama, recent news has sparked concerns: Is the show leaving Netflix? The question has led to confusion among fans who are unsure if they’ll be able to keep watching the series on the platform. While Heartland has had a strong presence on Netflix, its availability is now changing due to licensing agreements.

Netflix has confirmed that the show is scheduled to leave its U.S. library on August 1, 2025. However, this departure does not apply globally, and the show will still be available in several other countries. While the news is specific to the U.S., viewers in other regions may still have access. For viewers in the U.S., this change means they'll need to look for other platforms to continue watching the series.

Why is Heartland leaving Netflix in the United States?

Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett and Jessica Steen as Lisa Stillman share a heartfelt moment during a dance scene. (Image via Netflix)

Heartland is scheduled to leave Netflix U.S. on August 1, 2025. A notice has been added to the show's Netflix page, indicating that July 31 is the last day to watch.

The platform has held the rights to stream the series for over a decade, but the licensing agreement is now expiring. A Netflix support representative explained via chat that titles often leave when rights are no longer available or when licensing becomes too costly.

The reason for the removal is rooted in distribution agreements. In the U.S., Netflix does not own the show and only licenses it from the rights holders, including CBC. While it was once expected that Netflix would continue adding new seasons, that no longer appears likely. Seasons 17 and 18 were released elsewhere, and CBC confirmed in May 2025 that a 19th season is currently in production.

Internationally, earlier seasons were already removed in January 2022 in some territories due to expired licenses, although newer seasons were added later. Heartland remains available on Netflix in countries like the UK, but that could change if regional licenses expire.

Despite its upcoming removal, the show has continued to perform well on Netflix. As reported by What's on Netflix in a report published on July 2, 2025, Heartland accumulated over 500 million global viewing hours between 2023 and 2024, representing about 55 million views.

Where else can you stream Heartland after it leaves Netflix?

Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming in Heartland, portraying a key member of the Fleming-Bartlett family. (Image via Netflix)

Fans in the U.S. still have several ways to watch Heartland after it exits Netflix. The primary option is UP Faith & Family, where seasons 1 through 18 are currently streaming. Season 17 became available in April 2024, with season 18 following shortly after. The platform is also expected to stream season 19 when it premieres.

In addition to UP Faith & Family, episodes are accessible on Prime Video, Peacock Premium, Freevee, Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Hallmark+. Availability may vary by platform and season, with some offering partial libraries and others providing all episodes.

In Canada, the show is available on CBC Gem. In the UK and Europe, Netflix continues to host multiple seasons, although this may change based on licensing updates. No announcements have been made about the series leaving Netflix in those regions.

The series, which debuted on CBC in 2007, remains one of Canada's longest-running scripted dramas. It is based on Lauren Brooke’s book series and has surpassed 275 episodes. Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Chris Potter, and Graham Wardle lead the cast in this show set on a ranch in Alberta. Despite platform changes, Heartland continues to draw a large audience across regions and services.

To stay updated on changes to availability and streaming platforms, follow the show’s official social media pages and check licensed streaming services regularly.

