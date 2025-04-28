Wild Cards season 2 episode 13: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

The anticipation is at an all-time high as Wild Cards season 2, episode 13, titled Sunrise Sunset, is about to air on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on CBC. With the finale episodes of the current season, the level of tension has never been greater.

Last week's episode 12 introduced dramatic plot twists that shook the core of the narrative, offering an exciting and thrilling follow-through. As the war against an illegal criminal organization intensifies, viewers can expect an action-packed and heart-wrenching ride ahead.

The previous episode finally revealed one of the series' greatest mysteries—who gave the hit order on Daniel Ellis—while also presenting even more perilous challenges for Cole, Max, George, and Ricky. With betrayal, secrets, and imminent danger looming, episode 13 is set to become a turning point in Wild Cards season 2.

Wild Cards season 2: Release date and time

As mentioned, Wild Cards season 2, episode 13, Sunrise Sunset, will air on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on CBC. With the final two episodes of the season being released, fans won't miss a moment of the action as the story races toward its climactic season finale.

Here is a list of the episode's release time as per different regions:

Time Zone Local Date Local Time ET (Eastern Time) Wednesday, April 30, 2025 8:00 PM CT (Central Time) Wednesday, April 30, 2025 7:00 PM MT (Mountain Time) Wednesday, April 30, 2025 6:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) Wednesday, April 30, 2025 5:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 5:30 AM

Wild Cards season 2: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

The live episode will stream on CBC, the home of Wild Cards. The episode is also available just moments after it airs via the PIX app. Whether viewers stream it online or wait, it's must-see viewing for fans eager to see how the story unfolds.

What to expect in Wild Cards season 2 episode 13

Episode 13, Sunrise Sunset, promises to be packed with explosive drama and huge revelations. Having finally uncovered the shocking truth behind Daniel Ellis's murder, Ellis finds himself in even greater peril. As he navigates the consequences of exposing Roman Locke, a ruthless and influential crime lord, the stakes rise dramatically for everyone involved. Ellis must tread carefully as enemies close in, and justice seems more elusive than ever.

Meanwhile, Max, George, and Ricky continue their investigation, working to fit the last pieces of the puzzle together. United, they will dig deeper into the cryptic messages hidden within Ashford's office, searching for evidence that will ultimately dismantle the criminal empire. With Max already compromised by Roman's network and George taking greater risks, the tension is sure to be palpable.

Fans can anticipate an exhilarating blend of high-octane action, heartbreaking discoveries, and twists that will leave them gasping as the characters fight for justice and survival.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 12 recap

Episode 12 was a pivotal hour that finally disclosed the identity of the hitman who killed Daniel Ellis: Roman Locke, a ruthless and mysterious crime lord. After months of speculation and frantic investigation, the truth emerged when Samson Ramos, coaxed into testifying, revealed he had heard Roman ordering Daniel's murder. The killing was staged to look like a senseless mugging, but it was a premeditated elimination by Locke.

In the episode, George made an emotional plea to the parole board, winning his release into the custody of Max and Ricky, only to be forced back into an undercover role to help solve the case. Cole Ellis aggressively pursued leads, risking everything to uncover the truth. George willingly returned to prison to intimidate Billy "Zippo" O'Brien, Daniel’s killer. Billy's confession implicated a broader conspiracy involving a network of intermediaries before reaching Roman.

Max went undercover as a singer at Elena Ramos' jazz club. There, she met Roman Locke and discreetly snapped a photo to confirm his identity. Her action revealed Roman's direct involvement but placed her in immediate danger. The episode closed on an ominous note: key witness Tyson was killed before he could reveal more details, and Max's cover was blown when Elena realized she was a cop.

With Tyson dead, Max exposed, and Roman growing increasingly threatening, the fight for justice has reached its most perilous point yet. Everything is at stake as Wild Cards season 2 episode 13, Sunrise Sunset, is poised to be one of the most memorable episodes so far.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

