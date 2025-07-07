The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Is Gladys engaged to the Duke of Buckingham?

After the Duke and his attorney's surprise arrival in the previous episode, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 culminates the purpose of his visit to the Russell household. It also proves that persistence can sometimes pay off, as in the case of Bertha Russell and her plans to secure Gladys' future.

Bertha is the happiest woman in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, with her plans finally coming to fruition after a series of her plotting. Gladys has accepted the fate her mother has set for her and is now engaged to the Duke of Buckingham.

However, it's not only Glady's relationship that is being threatened. Just as Peggy Scott's new romance is just heating up, her father meets Dr. Kirkland's mother, who isn't impressed by his past and is not afraid to show it. Meanwhile, the episode hints at something monumental coming for Ada Forte.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Gladys and the Duke of Buckingham get engaged in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3

Gladys and the Duke are engaged (Image via Max)

Gladys had always wanted to marry for love, but it didn't take long for her to agree to marry Hector, the Duke of Buckingham, in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3. She's not happy about it, but her mother, Bertha Russell, is. Bertha thinks Gladys and the Duke's nuptials will be the wedding of the century.

Meanwhile, during the public announcement of the engagement at the unveiling of Gladys' portrait, she visibly looks distressed about her decision. It's unclear why, after all the fighting she did to avoid marrying the Duke, including running away from home in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1, Gladys has decided to do her mother's bidding.

However, it's most likely because of her current predicament and her conversation with Hector before the party. Earlier in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, Gladys is ecstatic when the Duke refuses George's business/marriage proposal. She considers it her way out of the engagement her mother is proposing, and she thinks that it will bring her back with Billy Carlton.

They have broken up in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2, but with the Duke out of the picture, Gladys thinks that Billy will finally have the courage to ask her hand in marriage. Unfortunately for her, Billy has moved on from their relationship and has taken Bertha's threat to heart. With no chance with Billy, Gladys has finally accepted her fate.

Her conversation with the Duke before the engagement announcement has also softened the blow. They are both honest with each other—it's a union for business, with the Duke getting the money he needs to preserve his family's legacy. Meanwhile, Gladys will get a companionship built on being honest with each other. Perhaps, at this point, without any love prospect anymore, it's enough for Gladys.

Why did Gladys and Hector's engagement almost not happen in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3?

Bertha Russell (Image via Max)

Gladys and the Duke of Buckingham's engagement almost doesn't happen in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 after he refuses George Russell's first and second proposals. The episode kicks off right after the events of the previous episode, with George and the Duke going right into negotiations for the latter's marriage to Gladys.

However, the Duke is asking for more money than George is willing to pay as Gladys' dowry. It turns out that the Duke has nothing going for him except his lineage and title. He doesn't have the wealth that everyone realizes, and he needs a cash infusion to preserve his lifestyle and legacy, especially after he marries Gladys.

George proposes another option that involves more money in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, but with a condition. The additional money will be paid to Gladys, not him. It means the money will be like Gladys', not something the Duke can use at his discretion. George thinks it's a generous offer, but the Duke refuses it anyway. At this point, it looks like the engagement is a no-go.

However, Bertha proves her persistence in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 and convinces the Duke that what George has offered is the best offer he's going to get. It will make him one of the wealthiest aristocrats, and despite the additional money being in Gladys' name, she tells him that if he's good to his wife, her money is essentially going to be his money too.

There's drama brewing with Peggy Scott's new suitor's family in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3

In Newport, Peggy Scott receives a letter from Dr. William Kirkland, the doctor who treated her in the previous episode. He's asking to call on her, and her mother and aunt reckon that the doctor is ready to court her. The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 has shown their budding romance, although Peggy remains skeptical.

Dr. Kirkland and Peggy (Image via Max)

That said, she's giving herself a fair chance to get to know Dr. Kirkland, so when he invites her entire family to a party in his home, she accepts. However, at the family's party, Peggy's father, Arthur, quickly learns that Mrs. Kirkland is a proud woman. She displays prejudice against Arthur and his past after learning that he was once a slave.

The short interaction with Mrs. Kirkland, however, is enough for Peggy's parents to share their concerns about the potential courtship. However, Peggy doesn't want to judge Dr. Kirkland based on his mother's actions or even Mrs. Kirkland after a single conversation.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 teases a supernatural turn for Ada Forte

Ada Forte continues her temperance movement in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 and is disheartened after learning that only one of the household staff has signed the pledge. Feeling disheartened about failing to honor Luke, she shares her woes with the cook at the Van Rhijn household, Mrs. Bauer.

She goes on about only wanting to make Luke proud, and if only she could have her husband again, even for just a moment. Ada gets comfort when Mrs. Bauer tells her that she knows someone who can help Ada speak to Luke again. It could be a seance, but this bit hints at something spiritual heading into Ada's story.

Catch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, along with previous episodes, streaming on Max.

