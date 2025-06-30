The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Does Billy Carlton ask Gladys’ father for her hand in marriage?

As some relationships bloom, other romances meet their tragic end in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. Titled What the Papers Say, this week's episode kicked off in the morning after the shocking turn of events in the previous episode when Gladys decides to run away from home.

The entire Russell household is clamoring to find where she's gone until a letter arrives to reveal that she's at Billy Carlton's home. They still want to fight for their relationship, with Gladys needing Billy to step up and ask her father for her hand in marriage properly. However, Billy Carlton changes his mind and becomes too scared to talk to Gladys' father about the proposal.

However, Billy bailing that one time isn't the only snag in their relationship. He later drops another bomb that could change their future. Meanwhile, the duke has arrived at the Russell household, who comes with shocking news of his own.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Gladys and Billy's relationship meets a tragic end in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2

Despite Gladys' mom, Bertha, being opposed to their relationship, Gladys and Billy still want to go ahead with the courtship, but it doesn't end well for them at the end of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. Gladys thinks they need to show a united front, and they plan for Billy to ask her father, George, for her hand in marriage properly during Aurora's party.

Billy breaks up with Gladys (Image via Max)

However, as Billy tries to talk to George at the party, he chokes and bails at the last minute. He leaves before asking him about marrying Gladys, walks out, and returns home with his mother. At the carriage, Mrs. Carlton urges Billy to forget about the Russells despite being initially supportive of his courtship. However, with so much pushback from Bertha, she doesn't think it's worth it anymore.

After the disaster at the party, Gladys is still happy to see Billy at the end of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. He visits her at her home, and with her brother's help, they are able to meet. However, her elation quickly turns to sorrow when she finds out that Billy is not there to talk about their next plan or when he would talk to George about the proposal.

It turns out that Billy is there to break up with her. He doesn't think that their relationship is worth fighting for anymore, telling Gladys that he's not the person she needs him to be. Billy, after seeing George's connection with some of the big names in the industry at the party earlier, has become intimidated by Gladys' father's wealth and stature in the community.

Bertha has also threatened Mrs. Carlton earlier in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2, saying that if Billy pursues the engagement, she will make sure to have George ban Billy from working in the industry again. It appears that Mrs. Carlton has relayed Bertha's threats to his son, and it has made him scared to go against someone who can influence his future.

The Duke's return comes with a bombshell in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2

The Duke returns (Image via Max)

Gladys isn't the only one in shock by the end of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. George is also completely caught off guard when the duke arrives in their household with his lawyer. George has come home from his business trip with the drama between Bertha and Gladys, along with the newspaper headlines that imply that the Duke of Buckingham and Gladys are engaged.

George and Bertha disagree with how the latter takes control of their daughter's future, but Bertha has made her case. While she denies that she has planted the gossip in the papers, Bertha admits that she has made arrangements for the duke to stay in their residence and hold parties for him. She also tells George that that's all there is to it, which turns out to be false.

During the duke's arrival at the dinner, George and Gladys, and Larry and Marian, are shocked to learn that he has brought his attorney with him. Apparently, he and George have much business to discuss, but George has no idea. It turns out to be another one of Bertha's machinations, most likely luring the Duke of Buckingham for a visit in the guise of talking business with George without him knowing.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 doubles down on Aurora's crumbling marriage

Before Gladys and Billy's relationship implodes in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2, it was Charles and Aurora Fane's marriage. In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1, Aurora is happy to see her husband back from business, only to get crushed by the news that he wants to divorce her and that he has already met another woman.

Charles arrives with the mistress (Image via Max)

However, while Charles has been somewhat civil about the divorce in the previous episode, he becomes more cruel to Aurora in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 after she refuses to end their marriage. During Aurora's society event, where she tells people that Charles can't attend because he's ill, Charles arrives with his mistress.

While Aurora tries to keep his cheating and betrayal a secret, it doesn't appear that Charles is afraid of flaunting the woman he's been cheating with. He also threatens Aurora that it won't be the last time he and his mistress will be parading their relationship together in society.

Ada becomes the official head of the Van Rhijn household in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 ends the servants' confusion about who's in charge in the Van Rhijn household. The previous episode has set up the ongoing back-and-forth between Ada and Agnes, and the people working for them have experienced the brunt of their power struggle.

However, in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2, during another disagreement between her aunts, Aurora Fane declares Ada the new head of the Van Rhijn house. It takes one stressor off of the household's plate that they now which person they need to answer to.

Catch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2, along with previous episodes of the series, streaming on Max.

