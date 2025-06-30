What role does Victoria Clark play in The Gilded Age season 3? All about the actress and her role

The Gilded Age is an American historical drama television series written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson Whitfield. The show's move to HBO was announced in May 2019 after it was initially confirmed for NBC in 2018. The third season was renewed in December 2023 and debuted on June 22, 2025.

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, Victoria Clark plays Joan Carlton, a refined and stern member of old-money New York society.

The story centers on the Russell family, new money titans trying to penetrate higher society. Carrie Coon's character, Bertha, arranges an arranged marriage for her daughter, Gladys, in Europe and wins a desired opera ticket. In Arizona, Morgan Spector's character, George Russell, negotiates a crucial railroad transaction. Meanwhile, Ada's inheritance and financial shocks disrupt the van Rhijns, led by Christine Baranski's Agnes.

The Gilded Age has been well received by critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, this season holds a 94% ‘fresh’ rating from critics, while the audience score stands at 72%.

Exploring the role of Victoria Clark in The Gilded Age season 3

In The Gilded Age season 3, Victoria Clark plays Billy Carlton's composed and encouraging mother, Joan Carlton, in a powerful cameo. Joan, a member of New York's "old money" elite, is amiable and compassionate, exhibiting the sophistication of her social standing. Her calmness is disturbed, however, when she finds herself "in a complicated and insulting situation" after her son secretly marries Gladys Russell, a relationship Bertha Russell disapproves of.

She is initially seen in Mamie Fish's opera box during the season premiere, where the secret engagement is disclosed, drawing social friction and public attention. The scene emphasizes how high-stakes everything is in New York society, where decorum and reputation are paramount. Despite her innate sympathy for Billy, Joan is shocked by the public censure Bertha orchestrates, and her peaceful world momentarily breaks down under the pressure of social expectations.

Early life and works of Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark is an American actress, musical theatre soprano, and director. She was born on October 10, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, and went to the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz. She has had a successful Broadway career, appearing in more than a dozen notable plays, including Gigi, Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Light in the Piazza, and Titanic.

She won the 2005 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza and received a Grammy nomination for the cast CD. Clark earned a second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2023 for her performance in the title role of Kimberly Akimbo.

In addition to her career as a performer, Clark is a renowned educator who has taught at Yale, Pace, Duke, and Juilliard. She has also directed plays, operas, and workshops. Some of her recent projects include Elsbeth (2025), The Blacklist (2021), Pose (2021), One Royal Holiday (2020), Almost Family (2020), and Little America (2020).

