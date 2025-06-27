Jason Bateman to star in a Netflix series, Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman starrer Black Rabbit is an upcoming drama miniseries that is set to debut on Netflix on September 18, 2025. Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, it explores sibling rivalry in the setting of a restaurant in New York City.

Ad

Based on an original concept, the series is set to have eight episodes in total, with the first two being directed by Bateman himself. The following episodes are helmed by Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff, and Justin Kurzel. Bateman portrays Vince Friedken alongside Jude Law, who stars as his brother Jake, the owner of the titular restaurant.

The cast of Black Rabbit includes Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young and Robin De Jesus, along with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales, and Steve Witting in supporting roles.

Ad

Trending

The synopsis of the show reads:

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

“Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who learn just how far family, and the pursuit of success, can push them to the edge. Jake Friedkin is the charismatic owner of The Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince, returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows.”

Ad

Exploring the plot of Jason Bateman's Black Rabbit

Expand Tweet

Ad

Black Rabbit's sibling rivalry highlights the perils of not keeping secrets from one another. The life of Jude Law's character, Jake Friedken, who owns a fancy restaurant and nightclub in New York City, is completely upended when he chooses to contact his younger brother Vince, played by Jason Bateman.

Vince, whose careless behavior had previously caused Jake a great deal of stress, reappears, adding to the problems that Jake already faced and bringing in fresh dangers that threaten all Jake has been working so hard to create.

Ad

In addition, the series delves into the themes of personal atonement, familial loyalty, and the price of forgiveness and subsequent opportunities. As Vince's story unfolds, Jake and his close friends and family are put in danger by other people and various circumstances.

Black Rabbit is executive produced by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures. They are accompanied by Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Roxie Rodriguez for Aggregate Films; Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik; Law and Ben Jackson for Riff Raff Entertainment; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon, and Erica Kay.

Ad

Read more: “SO, SO, SO GOOD!” - J.K. Rowling shares her views on the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO

Previous works of Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman is seen on June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

Jason Bateman, born on January 14, 1969, in Rye, New York, rose to fame with roles in Little House on the Prairie, Silver Spoons, and The Hogan Family, where he also made his directorial debut at 18. After a quiet spell in the ’90s, he made a major comeback as Michael Bluth in Arrested Development, earning several Emmy nods and a Golden Globe.

Ad

Bateman has since balanced comedy and drama on the big screen with hits like Dodgeball, The Break-Up, Smokin’ Aces, and The Gift. He directed Bad Words in 2013 and starred alongside Nicole Kidman in The Family Fang. From 2017 to 2022, he directed, produced and starred in Ozark, winning an Emmy for his performance.

He’s voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia, and narrated A Lego Brickumentary. He has also appeared in The Outsider and Air.

Ad

Follow for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More