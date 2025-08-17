“Feels like it’s past its time”- Martin Short shares what future may look like for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, who plays Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building, recently discussed the future of the Hulu series. He appeared on the Variety's Awards Circuit podcast on August 15, 2025, and during the interview, the actor was asked how long the show might continue. Martin responded:

"I think that the reality is, you know, when it feels like it’s past its time."

Only Murders in the Building follows three residents of a New York City apartment, featuring Martin Short, alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. They bond over their shared interest in true crime podcasts and start investigating suspicious murders within the building.

The show has also been nominated for the Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmys. After a successful run of four seasons, the fifth one is expected to arrive on Hulu on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes.

Only Murders in the Building's future seasons remain questionable

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@onlymurdershulu)

During the podcast, Martin Short noted that Only Murders in the Building has already surpassed expectations by running for five seasons. He said:

“I think everyone’s amazed that it’s gone this long. This is a long time in streaming to go five years.”

Given how some shows get canceled after only a few seasons and others go on for years, Martin Short explained:

“‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ ended after five years, because one of the reasons was that they were afraid of losing the quality of it. But then, ‘Friends’ went how long, and they were always brilliant.”

Only Murders in the Building: About its success and more

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building is known for the chemistry between its leading stars and the plot writing. Martin Short's portrayal of Oliver Putnam in the series has received appreciation from fans. Over the course of four seasons, audiences have witnessed Oliver’s struggles, from his strained relationship with his son to his romantic involvement with Loretta (Meryl Streep).

In the latest podcast episode, Martin also talked about the environment on the sets of Only Murders in the Building, saying that it's a fun and laid-back place to work. He added that the friendship between cast members goes beyond the screen, and that the actors and crew often laugh together between takes.

"Everyone is laughing, and… action!" he said.

Only Murders in the Building: What is this Hulu series all about?

Only Murders in the Building focuses on three strangers, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who live in an apartment called The Arconia in New York City. They work together to look into the mysterious deaths in their building because they like true crime stories. They record their journey in a podcast with the same name.

In season 1, they dig into the details of Tim Kono's death, which was first considered a suicide but then investigated for murder. Meanwhile, their crime podcast starts getting more popularity, making their amateur detective work a big deal.

A cast of Only Murders in the Building (Image via Instagram/@onlymurdershulu)

Each season brings a different murder case that happens in or near Arconia, and the trio finds hidden connections between the apartment residents and people from other places. Along with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's romantic relationships and the stresses of being in constant danger, the show also depicts how their personal dynamics change over time.

In the most recent season, the murder of Charles' stunt double, Sazz Pataki, moves their investigation to a nearby building. There, they meet new people, like a man with an eyepatch and a resident who is crazy about Christmas. The protagonists keep doing what they're doing, mixing mystery with personal discovery.

Looking back on Martin Short's career

Martin Short has gained recognition with SCTV and Saturday Night Live, where he created memorable characters like Jiminy Glick and Ed Grimley. He has also appeared in films such as Three Amigos and Father of the Bride.

He has won awards for his stage work, including a Tony Award for his role in Little Me. Martin Short is known for his comedic roles, especially on The Morning Show. On television, he has hosted The Martin Short Show, and Match Game.

Stream Only Murders in the Building only on Hulu.

