Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer hints that there is more to the mysterious death of Arconia’s doorman

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is set to premiere on September 9, 2025, with three episodes available on Hulu. Fans can look forward to an exciting new episode of the mystery-comedy series starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez.

The show, which combines murder investigations with comedy, has garnered critical acclaim since its debut in 2021. Only Murders in the Building has made a mark as an exciting and clever show, blending humor with suspense. The new season will be released weekly on Tuesdays following the premiere.

In the first official trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5, Lester Coluca, the beloved doorman at the Arconia, is linked to a new case. His death, which was first thought to be an accident, makes Charles, Oliver, and Mabel do something again.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at a deeper, darker investigation featuring gangsters, wealthy billionaires, and shady locals. The new puzzle takes the three of them to dangerous parts of New York, where they find more secrets than they ever thought possible.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer suggests the unexplained death of Arconia's Doorman

In the trailer of Only Murders in the Building season 5, Lester's death is shown to have shook the Arconia, which was already known for having a dark past. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, the three detectives, quickly rule out the idea that Lester's death was an accident. As the probe goes on, they find a web of secrets that link powerful billionaires to old-school mobsters.

It turns out that Lester's death has something to do with the mob. There are hints that he may have had a run-in with the mob the night he died, which changes the focus of the probe.

The three are motivated to find out more and discover dangerous secrets about the power struggles between old-school mobsters and newer criminal groups. One important tip: a finger left at the crime scene could lead to important evidence that will help catch the killer.

The death seems to have something to do with bigger things going on in New York, drawing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel into a world of crime gangs and high-stakes power battles. As they go deeper into these dark areas, they face the truth about the secret people who live in Arconia and how they are connected to the web of lies.

Detective Donna Williams points them in the direction of new clues and possible suspects. The trail is taking them farther than they thought it would, and it's involving both important people and dangerous criminals.

More about Only Murders in the Building season 5

Only Murders in the Building season 5 starts with the strange death of Lester, the doorman at the Arconia. Once more, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are thrown into a complicated investigation. As the three follow their leads, they come across a dangerous mix of crime groups, wealthy billionaires, and long-buried secrets in their own building.

As the season goes on, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will have to deal with new problems that will push them beyond what they are used to in the Arconia. Their investigation will lead them to the seedier parts of New York and beyond, where they will find connections to the mob and other evil reasons for Lester's death.

The team will have to deal with both old-school crooks and dangerous new players, which will make the case they are trying to solve even more difficult.

Steven Martin and John Hoffman created the show, and they are both executive producers. Hoffman is also in charge of the show, so he makes sure that the mix of funny and scary parts that fans expect stays smooth.

The show is made by 20th Television, with help from Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Ben Smith, all of whom have worked in the business before. Together, their knowledge makes sure that the story stays sharp and interesting the whole time.

Steve Martin is back as Charles, Martin Short is back as Oliver, and Selena Gomez is back as Mabel. A group of famous people, such as Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger, Keegan-Michael Key, and Christoph Waltz, join them.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will be available to stream on Hulu.

