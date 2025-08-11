7 Docuseries to Watch if You Liked 'The Yogurt Shop Murders'

The Yogurt Shop Murders, released on HBO, is regarded as one of the most shocking true crime documentaries. The series explores the brutal 1991 crime in Austin, Texas, where four teenage girls were found dead in a Yogurt shop called 'I Can't Believe It's Yogurt.'

The case sent shivers through the community and was unresolved for years. The Yogurt Shop Murders dives deep into the investigation process, looking for suspects in anyone and everyone. It demonstrates how the case damaged the families of the victims and law enforcement.

The documentary discloses the challenges that occur in solving complex cases. It highlights issues with witness and evidence testimony. The police arrested suspects, but convictions were later overturned. The Yogurt Shop Murders illustrate how real-life cases can be more complex than fiction.

The series appeals to viewers who cherish detailed crime investigations. It attracts those interested in unresolved mysteries. People who appreciate detailed reporting will find it engaging. And there are several other controversial investigations and unsolved cases.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, West of Memphis, Making a Murderer, and four other docuseries to watch if you liked The Yogurt Shop Murders

1) The Staircase

A still from the docuseries (Image via Apple TV)

The Staircase explores the Michael Peterson case over the decades. Michael was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen, in 2001, after her body was discovered at the bottom of the stairs in their North Caroline home. The documentary began filming during Peterson's trial and continued through legal battles and appeals.

The series displays the defence team's work thoroughly and shows how evidence can be interpreted in different ways. One specific detail, including blood spatter analysis, becomes a key focus. The case involved questions about past relationships and Peterson's sexuality.

A similar death occurred years earlier involving Peterson's old friend. And much like The Yogurt Shop Murders, this series explores how complicated cases can turn out to be. The documentary spans multiple episodes, like The Yogurt Shop Murders, across various periods.

The Staircase is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

2) Making a Murderer

A still from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Making a Murderer, much like The Yogurt Shop Murders, revolves around a controversial case that changed many lives. The series follows Steven Avery, who was wrongfully convicted of a rape and spent 18 years in prison before being exonerated in 2003. After his release, Avery filed a lawsuit against the country, but while it was still pending, he was charged with the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, a photographer.

Like The Yogurt Shop Murders, the series questions the integrity of the investigation unit. Making a Murderer suggests possible police misconduct. Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassy, also encounters charges, and his confession turns controversial.

The documentary raises questions about the ways of handling evidence and demonstrates how media coverage can affect public opinion. The show gained massive popularity and influenced advocacy groups.

Making a Murderer is available to stream on Netflix.

3) The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV)

Regarding suspicious-death investigation docuseries, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is ranked second on the list after The Yogurt Shop Murders. The series examines three suspicious deaths: a man named Durst was linked to his wife's disappearance in 1982, his friend Susan Berman was also found dead in 2000, and subsequently, a neighbor in Texas, where Durst lived under a false identity, was discovered dead.

The Jinx combines archival footage with interviews, featuring extensive interviews with Durst. Over time, the series uncovers Durst's unusual behavior patterns and demonstrates how privilege can influence criminal investigations.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) West of Memphis

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

West of Memphis, much like The Yogurt Shop Murders, explores the death of three teenagers under suspicious circumstances. This series focuses on the 1993 case in Arkansas in which three teenagers were convicted of killing three young boys. The case involved speculations of satanic ritual abuse. The convicted teenagers were named Jason Baldwin, Damien Echols, and Jessie Misskelley Jr.

The series questions the investigation and evidence techniques. The documentary examines how the fear of satanic cults influenced the case. New DNA evidence emerged years later. The series follows efforts to free the convicted boys; some celebrities have also joined in the cause.

Like The Yogurt Shop Murders, the series reveals different theories about the murders. It displays how wrongful convictions can alter lives.

The docuseries is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) The Keepers

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

The keepers focus on the death of Sister Catherine Cesnik in 1969 in Baltimore. Cesnik was a teacher and a nun at a Catholic high school. Her former students believe she was killed to stop her from exposing abuse.

The series reveals allegations against the head, Father Joseph Maskell. The Keepers displays how institutional potential can prevent abusers.

As testimony, former students share their traumatic experiences. The narrative also explores the Catholic Church's handling of abuse allegations. It displays how victims' voices were silenced for years.

The Keepers, like The Yogurt Shop Murders, connect various cover-ups and cases. The documentary demonstrates the evolving investigative techniques used by inexperienced detectives. The series highlights the courage needed to speak the truth.

This series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Evil Genius

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Evil Genius explores the bizarre pizza bomber case from Pennsylvania. Brian Wells robbed the banks in 2003 with a bomb locked around his neck.

One day, the device unexpectedly exploded and killed Wells during the police standoff. The series investigates whether the person was a victim or a willing participant. The case involved various conspirators with alternate motives. Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong comes to the surface as a key suspect, as she had connections to other violent crimes in the area.

Much like The Yogurt Shop Murders, Evil Genius displays how the investigation unfolded over the years. The documentary reveals the complicated relationships between different suspects. It displays how mental illness and greed can lead to violence.

This docuseries is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

7) I'll Be Gone in the Dark

A still from the documentary (Image via Apple TV)

This docuseries examines the hunt for the Golden State Killer. The serial offender was accused of committing crimes across California for years. He was named differently in different areas.

The documentary is based on Michelle McNamara's book. McNamara was a criminal writer who died before finishing her investigation.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark demonstrates how online communities solve cold cases and how amateur investigators go on to share theories and information.

The series displays the employment of urban investigative techniques. Moreover, DNA technology eventually identified the killer as Joseph James DeAngelo.

The series honors McNamara's dedication to discovering the truth, like the detectives in The Yogurt Shop Murders. The docuseries is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven documentaries share themes similar to those of The Yogurt Shop Murders. They examine controversial investigations and unsolved cases. Each series displays how complicated true crimes can be and also demonstrates the influence of violence on families and communities.

