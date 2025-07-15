Where was Netflix’s Almost Cops filmed? All filming locations explored

Netflix’s Dutch-language action-comedy Almost Cops (Bad Boa’s) was filmed entirely in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Released globally on July 11, 2025, the film stars Jandino Asporaat and Werner Kolf as a mismatched law enforcement duo navigating a murder investigation. With a balance of comedy, crime, and urban commentary, the movie relies on its real-life locations—not only to ground the story, but also to reflect Rotterdam’s character and diversity.
Almost Cops was directed by Gonzalo Fernández Carmona; the movie was produced by Kaap Holland Film and Het Huis van Asporaat, with production also credited to Jandino and Kenneth Asporaat.
The central filming location of Almost Cops
Rotterdam, Netherlands
All scenes in Almost Cops were shot on location in Rotterdam, a modern port city in the Netherlands known for its innovative architecture and diverse neighborhoods. The filmmakers used multiple urban sites across the city to visually anchor the story’s themes, ranging from light satire and police work to community engagement and institutional conflict.
Katendrecht, Rotterdam
One of the main locations for filming was Katendrecht, a regenerated area with a long history at sea and a multicultural one. It used to be a red-light district and sailors' hot spot, but today a range of restaurants, art spaces, and residential projects occupy the area. The neighborhood's blend of old and new reflects the film's opposites between order and disorder, and tradition and modernity.
Katendrecht is featured in surveillance scenes and patrol scenes by communities, with locations like the Fenix Food Factory and nearby docks being represented.
Willemsbrug (Willems Bridge)
The Willemsbrug, a red bridge linking the northern and southern sections of Rotterdam, is a significant visual reference point throughout the film. It appears during car chase sequences and dramatic nighttime showdowns. Its particular design introduces a considerable urban element to the film's visuals and helps create the grimy look of the police plot.
Erasmusbrug (Erasmus Bridge)
The Erasmusbrug, one of Rotterdam’s most photographed landmarks, also appears in Almost Cops. Though it is not the site of major action sequences, it’s used in establishing shots to contextualize the story’s geography.
Other Rotterdam filming locations
Beyond Katendrecht and the bridges, the film incorporates public squares, residential areas, civic buildings, and waterfront zones across Rotterdam. These local backdrops contribute to the film’s authenticity and enhance its portrayal of community-based law enforcement. The story intentionally avoids generic studio sets, opting instead to reflect daily life in Rotterdam.
What is Almost Cops about?
The film follows Ramon, a dedicated community enforcement officer (BOA), and Jack, a former police detective with a troubled past, as they investigate the suspicious death of a well-known businessman in Rotterdam. Ramon is rule-bound and community-focused, while Jack is impulsive and driven by intuition.
Despite their clashing methods, the two begin to find common ground as they pursue leads involving drug networks and internal police misconduct, along with finding a private security firm acting with questionable autonomy. As they follow the trail deeper into the city, they face resistance from both the criminals and their colleagues.
A personal connection emerges when it’s revealed that Kevin, Jack’s former partner and Ramon’s half-brother, was killed during a botched drug bust. The tragedy adds weight to the investigation and forces both men to confront their personal and professional legacies.
Almost Cops employs Rotterdam not only as a setting but also as a character in itself. With large sections of the film having been filmed in Katendrecht, on Willemsbrug, and in principal city locations, the film remains grounded in the social and architectural landscape of the city. The natural settings add to the realism of the film along with its mix of humor, suspense, and seriousness on community policing.
Catch Almost Cops, currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.