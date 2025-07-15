Where was Netflix’s Almost Cops filmed? All filming locations explored

Netflix’s Dutch-language action-comedy Almost Cops (Bad Boa’s) was filmed entirely in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Released globally on July 11, 2025, the film stars Jandino Asporaat and Werner Kolf as a mismatched law enforcement duo navigating a murder investigation. With a balance of comedy, crime, and urban commentary, the movie relies on its real-life locations—not only to ground the story, but also to reflect Rotterdam’s character and diversity.

Ad

Almost Cops was directed by Gonzalo Fernández Carmona; the movie was produced by Kaap Holland Film and Het Huis van Asporaat, with production also credited to Jandino and Kenneth Asporaat.

The central filming location of Almost Cops

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Ad

Trending

All scenes in Almost Cops were shot on location in Rotterdam, a modern port city in the Netherlands known for its innovative architecture and diverse neighborhoods. The filmmakers used multiple urban sites across the city to visually anchor the story’s themes, ranging from light satire and police work to community engagement and institutional conflict.

Katendrecht, Rotterdam

One of the main locations for filming was Katendrecht, a regenerated area with a long history at sea and a multicultural one. It used to be a red-light district and sailors' hot spot, but today a range of restaurants, art spaces, and residential projects occupy the area. The neighborhood's blend of old and new reflects the film's opposites between order and disorder, and tradition and modernity.

Ad

Katendrecht is featured in surveillance scenes and patrol scenes by communities, with locations like the Fenix Food Factory and nearby docks being represented.

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Willemsbrug (Willems Bridge)

Ad

The Willemsbrug, a red bridge linking the northern and southern sections of Rotterdam, is a significant visual reference point throughout the film. It appears during car chase sequences and dramatic nighttime showdowns. Its particular design introduces a considerable urban element to the film's visuals and helps create the grimy look of the police plot.

Erasmusbrug (Erasmus Bridge)

The Erasmusbrug, one of Rotterdam’s most photographed landmarks, also appears in Almost Cops. Though it is not the site of major action sequences, it’s used in establishing shots to contextualize the story’s geography.

Ad

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Other Rotterdam filming locations

Ad

Beyond Katendrecht and the bridges, the film incorporates public squares, residential areas, civic buildings, and waterfront zones across Rotterdam. These local backdrops contribute to the film’s authenticity and enhance its portrayal of community-based law enforcement. The story intentionally avoids generic studio sets, opting instead to reflect daily life in Rotterdam.

What is Almost Cops about?

Ad

The film follows Ramon, a dedicated community enforcement officer (BOA), and Jack, a former police detective with a troubled past, as they investigate the suspicious death of a well-known businessman in Rotterdam. Ramon is rule-bound and community-focused, while Jack is impulsive and driven by intuition.

Despite their clashing methods, the two begin to find common ground as they pursue leads involving drug networks and internal police misconduct, along with finding a private security firm acting with questionable autonomy. As they follow the trail deeper into the city, they face resistance from both the criminals and their colleagues.

Ad

A personal connection emerges when it’s revealed that Kevin, Jack’s former partner and Ramon’s half-brother, was killed during a botched drug bust. The tragedy adds weight to the investigation and forces both men to confront their personal and professional legacies.

Almost Cops employs Rotterdam not only as a setting but also as a character in itself. With large sections of the film having been filmed in Katendrecht, on Willemsbrug, and in principal city locations, the film remains grounded in the social and architectural landscape of the city. The natural settings add to the realism of the film along with its mix of humor, suspense, and seriousness on community policing.

Ad

Catch Almost Cops, currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More